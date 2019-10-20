During October, we adorn our abodes with a bounteous fruit of autumn: the pumpkin. Then Halloween roles around and we sadly must throw them away.
But wait - after Halloween comes Christmas, and my wonderfully artistic spouse devised another use for pumpkins - you can turn them into a snowman!
Simply pile three pumpkins upon each other, paint them white and decorate with carrot nose, branches for arms, buttons for eyes, a scarf and beanie for the head.
Voila! A dual use celebration from October to December!
Doug Seed is the co-owner of A Moveable Feast Food Truck and Morada Eats Catering. He and his wife Carole raised their four sons through Lodi schools, have since been blessed with three daughters-in-law & eight grandchildren.