When your dog or cat has a seizure or seizure like episode, it can be very scary. Seizures are fairly common in canines, and much less frequent in felines. Pure breeds of both are much more at risk.
A seizure is an uncontrolled electrical disturbance in the brain that happens suddenly; it can happen just once, or repeatedly. It can have specific triggers, or happen very randomly.
Disease within the body, such as low blood sugar, organ disease or infection, can cause them. Issues within the brain, such as a tumor, structural abnormalities or epilepsy, can cause them.
The most severe type is a grand mal seizure, during which a patient will collapse, lose consciousness, paddle, become rigid, and often urinate or defecate.
There is a period prior to this in which they may become hazy or rigid. And there is a time period afterwards in which they are disoriented, quiet and mentally dull. Each episode can lead to further brain damage.
Some patients will have just one, but others may have several within a 24- to 48-hour period. This is called “clustering,” and is more severe and harder to control. Seizures are commonly an inherited issue, so animals that have them shouldn’t be used for breeding.
After your pet has a seizure, your veterinarian will usually recommend blood work to look for an underlying cause outside of the brain. It may be recommended to hospitalize for a period of time to monitor for further episodes. Valium is commonly given in the acute stage to help prevent further episodes or to treat a current episode.
If there have been several seizures, a long term medication will most likely be recommended. Phenobarbital was the most common one used for years, but it can cause issues with the liver over time. It also takes a long time to reach a good blood level.
Keppra is now a more common treatment. The non-time release form needs to be given three times a day. The time release version is much more expensive and harder to find. It can be given twice a day.
Potassium bromide, zonisamide, or other medications may be used as well. Normally one drug is started and others may be added depending on the response to care.
Usually medical treatment is lifelong. It is recommended to keep a log of episodes that shows when they happen, what happens, and how long the event lasts.
Your veterinarian may recommend consulting with a neurologist to rule out issues within the brain or spinal cord. A referral may also be suggested if it is very difficult to control the seizures.
Routine bloodwork may be recommended to monitor organs, or monitor blood levels of medications.
It is best to try to control seizures right away. It may not be possible to completely eliminate episodes, but it is hugely beneficial to reduce the number and frequency of episodes.
Your pet can go on to live a normal life for many years with seizures. Addressing this problem early on leads to better care and more comfort for your companion.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.