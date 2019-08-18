I’ve heard some great stories recently about families having reunions or taking multi-generational trips — “our annual tradition,” people usually add.
It’s a subject that Hallmark mines twice a year with their Christmas movies during “Christmas in July” and in December, of course.
In a recent movie, a character said, “Traditions are the stories that families write together.” I would also substitute “friends” for “families,” because that’s also common.
Check out any Hallmark Christmas movie and you’ll see every possible Christmas tradition: photo with Santa, carol singing, and mistletoe (will they kiss or won’t they?). There will be tree shopping and trimming, tree toppers with historical family meaning, snowmen and snow angels.
And don’t forget hot cocoa, stockings, and gingerbread house contests.
It’s as if Hallmark has a checklist and must mark off each item.
Which is the point of traditions — the fulfillment of long-standing expectations. Or the shattering of them. The debate between fulfilling and shattering expectation is often a key conflict — in movies and in life.
Cultural traditions generally endure the longest, passing from generation to generation, often involving food and a ceremony, reminding us of our heritage, history and, often, faith.
Family traditions can change, in big or small ways, because of marriage. Each person brings their own traditions into the relationship. Families of dual faiths often celebrate both. The decision of which traditions to keep and which to let go of can be a lesson in the fine art of negotiation or trade-offs.
Sometimes people can surprise us, however. My mother-in-law was a Christmas fanatic who baked a 100 dozen cookies to give as gifts every year. No stuffed or carved animal — or staircase post — was safe from her yarn bows.
Occasionally, my husband and I would talk about going to Hawaii for the holidays, but we knew we would have to wait until my mother-in-law was gone.
What a shock it was to learn later that she would’ve have loved that! Go figure. We should have asked.
So, changing a tradition now and then isn’t a bad thing. Maybe it’s just time to try something new and see how it goes.
Take, for example, family traditions. Lisa Fields writes in “The Joy of Summer Family Vacations,” a Next Avenue article, that “sometimes multi-generational family traditions fade away if the relative who has planned the annual event passes away. Other times, relatives work together to maintain the tradition that they love.”
Big events take time, effort and coordination. But just as important are the small traditions like dyeing Easter eggs or carving jack-o’-lanterns, easier to continue because of the smaller scale.
When should we make a change to a tradition?
Melanie Young, in her article “When Breaking Tradition May Be a Good Thing,” writes about how we sometimes need to take a break. “This can be a delicate matter when it involves family and longtime friends who may not understand why you want to make a change.”
She offers these possible reasons:
- When a tradition becomes an obligation.
- When a tradition becomes a fallback or an excuse not to try anything new.
- When the tradition becomes a financial burden or a time constraint that causes more anxiety than joy.
- When a tradition no longer fits your lifestyle, and a new one might better suit the life you now have.
Young continues, “Breaking with tradition does not have to be permanent. In most cases you can always return to it, and even discover you wished you hadn’t made the break. A tradition should be positive and nurturing. You should embrace it with anticipation, and it should embrace you like a giant welcome hug.”
If you don’t, “then maybe it’s time to break the rules.”
Change is hard, and for some people it’s almost impossible. Say, for example, you’ve attended the same Fourth of July party forever, but the hosts have decided not to hold it this year. What can you do?
You could get annoyed about it or go with the flow. Or you could start your own tradition. It takes planning and help to pull it off. And maybe the first year won’t be perfect, but what does it matter? Isn’t the point of a party to just gather, eat and talk? People are happy to bring food, sparklers or games.
Say, “Yes, thank you,” when they ask, “Can I bring something?”
Make mistakes and laugh about them.
Then next year send out your invitations for your Second Annual SparklerFest. Thus, a new tradition is born.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.