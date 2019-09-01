Heart disease is fairly common in dogs as they get older. It’s much less common in cats.
Small dogs are prone to valve issues, while large dogs are prone to muscle issues. Cats are more prone to throwing clots.
The heart has four chambers: right atrium, left atrium, right ventricle and left ventricle. There are valves in between the chambers that keep the blood flowing forward.
Sometimes the valves become weak over time and do not form a tight seal. As a result, some blood flows backwards, making an extra noise. We refer to this sound as a murmur. This is one of the first ways that heart disease can be detected.
Patients may also cough, become exhausted with exercise, have poor blood pressure or collapse. Cats may vomit.
Little dogs most commonly develop a problem with the valve on the left side of the heart, the mitral valve. Less commonly the valve on the right side of the heart, the tricuspid, is affected.
As the problem worsens, the heart works harder to push an adequate amount of blood forward and becomes larger. Over time, fluid can back up into the lungs and other areas as the heart struggles to keep up.
X-rays and labwork are commonly done. Medications can be used to help the heart work more efficiently. A referral to a cardiologist is recommended for an ultrasound to evaluate the heart function more thoroughly. They are more qualified to adjust or recommend other drugs to help to optimize heart function.
Sometimes dogs can live several years with this disease, but ultimately, heart failure is frequently the end result.
Larger dogs are more prone to disease of the heart muscle and a loss of contractility. This may not be apparent on x-rays in the early stages. These patients might have low energy, become exhausted easily, and collapse. Often they do not cough. They do have low blood pressure.
Muscle or myocardial disease is best evaluated on ultrasound. Medications are given to help improve the ability of the heart to pump. Unfortunately, longevity is poor with this illness.
Cats also are prone to heart muscle disease, but it is more of a thickening. The heart chamber walls become thickened and not flexible. This is challenging to diagnose because the heart can look the same on an X-ray. An ultrasound allows for a better evaluation because the contractility of the heart wall can be evaluated.
Treatment for this is very limited, and longevity is poor. Interestingly, cats rarely cough. Often, they vomit.
My best recommendation is to have your dog or cat examined at least annually, and more often for animals that are 5 and older. Ideally, this would help to identify health problems early on.
If a heart murmur is identified, have x-rays taken and consider getting a referral to a cardiologist. The earlier this illness is identified, the earlier you can intervene to help your companion.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.