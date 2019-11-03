No matter our age, music can set or change our mood. It can bring back memories with lightning speed or create new ones.
Music has deep-down significance. Stored in the hippocampus, which generates and retrieves memories (and is often the first thing affected by dementia), music can influence almost any life experience.
A few years ago I wondered aloud to a friend if today’s teen would later recall the music of his or her teen years with the same nostalgia that we had for ours. He said, “It’s not the songs. It’s the memories they evoke of that time in our lives.”
Of course he was right. I mean, I can hear Shelley Fabares singing “Johnny Angel” and I’m transported to a bus with 40 other girls, all of us singing at the top of our lungs, the song having been on the radio just long enough for us to memorize it.
When the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” comes on, I don’t think of the movie “Ghost,” but of a high school dance and a first kiss.
These are powerful memories, calling to mind deep feelings and anticipation.
Just as music can provide a mood, it can also heal. Deena Bouknight, author of a More Content Now article “Music to our brain,” tells the story of “Earl Cowart, a 74-year-old career bluegrass and country musician ... who was still performing when a stroke left him unable to walk or talk. However, Cowart can still sing.”
That’s because speech and memory are stored in different parts of the brain.
Neuroscientist Kiminobu Sugaya writes, “While late-stage Alzheimer’s patients may be unresponsive to most stimuli, music can ... enliven them.”
Many studies have been made about this process. A 2019 academia.edu article says, “Our brain waves can change according to the music ... and we can use it to increase alpha brain waves, which reduce depression and stress, and to increase creative thinking.”
This doesn’t apply only to dementia patients, of course, but to all of us, young and old. The lessons learned from studying those patients have provided great information on how we can use music to change our mood.
Jenni Rook, a music therapist from the Institute for Therapy through the Arts, offers some guidelines for creating your own therapeutic playlist for various situations in your life:
- Use familiar music. Start with your own music collection, if it’s for yourself. Your previous associations with pieces of music determine the manner in which you will respond to them.
- Use music you enjoy. You know what you like and should be able to find enough variety within your preferred music to match different moods.
- Find music that speaks to you. Songs can validate our feelings and actually provide comfort when they match how we feel.
- Match your mood. Take into consideration the tempo you need for the purpose you desire. Also, volume can direct your mood. (I like music a little louder and faster when I clean house.)
- Consider music without lyrics. If your goal is to relax, you might want to allow your mind to wander without consciously focusing on the music. (I liked using movie soundtracks when I was writing fiction. “The Prince of Tides” got me through a lot of pages.)
You could make up different playlists for different purposes. Do you want to relax? Do you want to rev yourself up to accomplish a physical task, like cleaning out the garage? Will you be driving a long distance or in heavy traffic that might try your patience?
If you’re creating a list for someone else, you could try playing them different kinds of songs and see if they start moving their bodies or singing along.
It could take some research to find usable music from someone else’s era, but it’s worth the time and effort if the results calms the person or boosts them up.
Perhaps if you have teenagers or young adults, they might find this kind of project fun to do for a grandma or grandpa — or even a less technology-driven mom or dad. Plus, that kind of interaction between the generations might bring some surprising results — on both sides.
What a unique and personal gift that would be.
William Congreve wrote the poem “The Mourning Bride” in 1697, which contains a quote we’ve all heard: “Music has charms to soothe the savage breast.”
Three hundred years have passed since he penned those words. It hasn’t changed, has it?
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and a member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.