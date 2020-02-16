Falling in love when you’ve hit your third act is one of life’s magical moments, an unexpected gift.
To ride the rollercoaster of love later in life is exhilarating. Maybe you thought you wouldn’t ever love or be loved again after being widowed or divorced. You’ve shielded your heart from disappointment for a long time, then ...
Bam! Love grabs hold and doesn’t shake loose. Music makes sense. The sky is a brighter blue. You get texts that say good morning or good night, with an emoji that means something special to just the two of you.
Then reality strikes. A serious relationship means you have to bring other people into it — especially your adult children, who you hope will recognize and accept how happy you are.
Sometimes it works out that way. But sometimes conflict ensues. Battle lines are drawn: “If you want to walk me down the aisle, Dad, you can’t bring HER.”
This threat can knock a parent down. “Don’t I have a right to happiness?” parents ask themselves, as the adult child’s complicated emotions over sharing their parent interferes in painful ways.
I met a woman recently, Beth, who is living this difficult situation. She has given time and thought to examining the relationship of her new love, Jim, with his grown children as she tries to make space for herself in his life.
Beth and Jim have been dating for over a year. He is widowed, was happily married and wants the relationship. Beth is divorced and had given up on ever finding the right man.
Her children support and encourage her. His did for a while, but now are interfering, demanding his attention.
Beth tries to be patient. She’s come to realize that the Jim she knows is not necessarily the one his kids know.
I found Beth’s observation crucial to understanding the complexity of family ties. Our children see us in one role, so they think their parent should be content with that parent/grandparent support role. They can’t picture their parents as needing love and intimacy.
Beth says, “By this age, we are aware we don’t have unlimited time. We need to let go of old hurts and move forward. We all deserve love. And at this point, we’re walking in at the end of the play. How does it end? We have to figure that out and make it happen.”
It may be the hardest relationship you have in your life.
So, are there ways to make it easier?
Definitely.
First, you need to figure out what’s driving your children’s objections. Jealousy? Anxiety? Money?
Money is often the biggest issue. Kids worry about their inheritance. That’s a fact — and it sometimes leads to ugliness, like forcing a parent to choose between their new love and their adult child, who says, “You’ll never see your grandchildren again if you stay with him.”
Emotional blackmail destroys relationships. To counter it, the parent needs to make a plan and stick to it, one that allows you to share a partner’s love again, as well as your child’s.
Linda Bernstein offers other ideas for success in her Next Avenue article, “What to Do When Your Adult Kids Hate That You’re in Love Again”:
• Keep the relationship “need to know” until they need to know.
• Let kids know when things get serious. Give your children plenty of advance notice so that they can ... get used to you as a remarried (or partnered) person.
• Prioritize family time. Make a point to spend time with them alone to compensate for their sense of loss.
• Be willing to negotiate. “Don’t let your children dictate how everything goes,” says psychiatrist Dr. Carole D. Lieberman. “Give in where you have to, but stand your ground when it’s important to you.”
• Address uncomfortable issues. ... When you sense money concerns are the cause of unhappiness, it’s worth bringing things out into the open. Lieberman says, “Parents should be open with their children about exactly what they’re willing to do in the present as well as assure them that they will legally protect their future inheritance.”
As with most issues, communication is key. Be patient. Listen to your child’s concerns. After all, sometimes people marry for the wrong reasons. Your child may point out an issue you hadn’t considered.
But remember that you’re the one making the decision. It comes down to what you want, what you have a right to. Keep your door open to your children. Be there. Talk.
Because second-time-around love is worth the effort.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.