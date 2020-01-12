Bloat or distention of the stomach can rapidly become life threatening for your canine depending on the severity, cause and condition of the dog.
This is more commonly a problem in large, deep-chested dogs Ñ great Danes, Doberman pinschers, Weimaraners, rottweilers, German shepherds, etc. Ñ but it can affect any canine.
The true cause of this problem is not completely known, but several factors seem to contribute. Having one meal a day can lead to the stomach becoming more full. Drinking a lot of water at one time does the same thing.
Bloating by itself my not cause a significant medical problem if it resolves. However, it can lead to other issues such as repeated vomiting, pressure on or irritation of other organs such as the pancreases, and more critically, a stomach twist.
Once the stomach is enlarged, it can become like the pendulum of a clock and swing. As it swings it can twist and become caught. This condition is called gastric dilation volvulus.
GDV results in the blood supply being cut off to the stomach and other tissue. When this happens, the spleen is often included. The longer the blood supply is interrupted, the more chance for tissue death, shock, sepsis, and ultimately death of the canine.
One would think this would be easy to recognize, but in deep-chested canines, it may not be spotted until it is very advanced, and it may not be fixable at this stage. Large dogs have very large rib cages, and the stomach can sit within this area, making it difficult to identify stomach expansion until it is severe.
How does a GDV present?
Dogs often try to vomit but do not produce anything. They may or may not look bloated. Commonly, they will be drooling and pacing. It is difficult for them to get comfortable in the later stages, and they may moan or repeatedly get up and down. They donÕt eat or drink. Often they will pant.
If you suspect your dog is bloating or starting to form a stomach twist, you need to take them to your local veterinarian or emergency veterinarian immediately. X-rays of the abdomen will be taken right away to look for the classic signs of a stomach twist.
If the stomach is twisted, the dog needs immediate stabilization and ultimately surgery. Pain medication will be given right away. Intravenous fluids will be given.
I usually have two catheters placed for maximum stabilization and support. Often the stomach is trochared Ñ a needle inserted from outside the stomach to allow air to escape Ñ to try to release as much air as possible. The clinician will try to pass a stomach tube to be able to flush out the stomach contents. Depending on the degree of the twist, this is usually not possible prior to surgery.
In surgery, the stomach will be untwisted. The stomach contents will be flushed out with a stomach tube. The viability of the stomach and surrounding tissue will be assessed. Depending on if the spleen was included in the twist, it may need to be removed. Sometimes portions of the stomach need to be removed.
The stomach is then surgically tacked to the wall of the abdomen to prevent/limit the possibility of further twists. (Sometimes this surgery is done preemptively in large breed dogs when they are spayed or neutered.)
After surgery, the patient needs to be closely monitored in recovery. Surgical survival doesnÕt guarantee full survival. There can be several complications in the first 24 hours, and the dog will probably be hospitalized for a few days.
How can you prevent bloat and GDV? Feed your pet multiple small meals a day, especially for large breed dogs. Do not allow or encourage exercise for at least two hours after eating. Limit water intake to multiple small opportunities, and try to limit it especially around meal times.
Do not feed from a raised food bowl. Feed bigger kibble. Do not allow access to other animal food. Keep garbage and other potential sources of other ingestion out of reach.
If you suspect any digestive problem, bring your buddy in at the first sign of an issue. An exam and taking an X-ray could save their life.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.