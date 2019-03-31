Heartworm is a disease that is transmitted by mosquitoes. It is becoming a bigger issue in our area.
Stockton is now the No. 1 city for new cases of heartworm in Northern California, and California is No. 10 on the list for new cases nationwide.
Indoor pets can still be at risk, and in cats there is no treatment. Dogs can be treated, but the medication is a form of arsenic. Treatment is risky and expensive.
It is much better to prevent heartworm disease.
It is usually recommended to start prevention in a puppy or kitten. If they are under 6 months old, no initial testing is needed. Advantage Multi is a topical for cats that protects against heartworm, fleas and other issues in one product. HeartGard or Trifexis are oral monthly products to protect against heartworm.
Your veterinarian is the best person to make a recommendation for a preventative for your companion. Annual testing is recommended to make sure that there are no breakthrough infections.
Patients older than 6 months would be use the same test to screen before starting preventative. It’s a snap test that looks for the antigen to the adult female heartworm. It takes just a small amount of blood, and results are available in about 15 minutes.
If this test is positive, then a confirmation test is generally sent out to a referral laboratory. That not only confirms the positive test, but also runs another test (difil) looking for an early stage of the heartworm parasite called a microfilaria.
Other tests such as a full blood panel, chest X-rays, and ultrasound are also recommended. The more widespread or advanced the disease stage, the more damage has been done to tissue, and the higher the risk for your canine both in survival and complications secondary to treatment.
Canines are started on doxycyline to kill a parasite associated with the heartworm, and also placed on the monthly preventative to help kill earlier stages. Later, a series of three melarsomine injections are given.
Melarsomine is the only drug approved for heartworm treatment. After an initial dose is given, the dog has to be under strict exercise restriction for a month. Then two doses can be given a day after each other, with another month of strict exercise restriction.
Other medications may also be given such as prednisone or NSAIDs to control pain and inflammation.
With severe cases, the worms may need to be surgically removed. Follow-up testing is done to confirm adequate disease treatment. Unfortunately, not all dogs survive treatment.
Please help to protect your pets from heartworm. See the heartworm society website for more information at www.heartwormsociety.org.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.