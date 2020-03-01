“How can I help?” is a simple question meant to show our willingness to aid a friend or loved one during a crisis, big or small. It’s asked with the sincere intent to be helpful.
The problem is that we sometimes see a situation through our own experience and wishes, not theirs, and don’t end up helping.
However, maybe we’ve never been taught what to do.
A hospital stay is a good example. To visit or not to visit — that is the question. Unless you are immediate family, you need to ask.
Some people don’t want visitors beyond family. This is not a time for you to feel slighted or hurt. Hospital stays are personal. They’re about healing, physically and emotionally.
Instead, what can happen is the patient feels they have to entertain their visitor, when what they need most is the gift of compassion. You’re seeing them at their most vulnerable, so just listen, let them vent, then offer comfort — that’s the visitor’s role. Don’t compare a medical event of your own or someone else’s. This is happening to them, and that’s all that matters.
Therefore, surprise, drop-in visitors aren’t always welcome, but you can ask what’s a good time to visit. You can even go to or call the nurse’s station if you can’t get in touch in other ways.
Taking food to the hospital might not be a good idea unless you know specifically that it’s OK. But providing a gift basket with items for visitors — water, granola bars, fruit — is thoughtful. Family is often sitting and waiting, and food is a distraction as well as a human need.
You might ask if there is something at home that needs tending, especially if the patient is single. Are there pets? Or newspapers that might be piling up, making the house look empty and vulnerable?
An interesting suggestion I read was to offer to pay for valet parking, when available, for family members who otherwise would be on the hunt for a parking spot, easing their stress.
Other suggestions seem obvious: Turn off your cellphone, keep your visit short, and leave the room if a doctor or other caregiver enters.
Remember that the patient’s family is hurting, too, and are exhausted. Ask how they’re doing. Coffee gift cards, magazines, and a deck of cards are helpful to pass the time that drags.
What about after they’re discharged? Again, check to see what time is good to visit. Offer specific ideas for what you could do, because they sometimes don’t want to or can’t think that clearly. You could mow the lawn, feed the pets, do a load of laundry, vacuum, shop for groceries or drive the person to doctors’ appointments or other short errands.
Give gift cards for meals from their favorite places (a group of friends might purchase this together) are practical, plus a gift card to DoorDash or whatever food delivery service the restaurant or even a grocery store uses.
Homemade food is always welcome, if it’s not too much work to reheat. I’ve made a big pot of soup and put it in portion-size containers that are microwavable. Some can be kept in the freezer for later.
You don’t need to do all of these things. Choose one and follow through. If you know the person’s friends and family, you might text or call each other and set up a plan to help until the recuperation is complete.
All of these ideas could apply to helping new parents, too. If they have other children, you might take them for a few hours or more, anything that gives mom and dad enough time to rest.
There are so many ideas for helping. Because you know the person, you’ll come up with possibilities I haven’t written here.
It’s hard to go wrong showing someone that you care. Whether you’re paying it forward or paying them back for a time they helped you — or just loving them. What matters is that you are there.
So, visit, bring food, and do something helpful. Also, smile, sit quietly as they sleep, and be there when they wake up.
It’s all good.
That’s how you can help.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.