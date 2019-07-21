Open any AA-RP publication, or log onto the A Place for Mom, Next Avenue or similar websites, and you’ll undoubtedly see an article about how seniors can keep themselves safe and secure.
There will be a story about being a safe driver: “Know your limits,” a Costco Connection column advises, “whether distance, speed, weather or time of day.”
Take rest stops to stay focused, the article continues. Maintain your vehicle well. The list is long and valuable.
A Place for Mom author Kimberley Fowler writes about “Safety for Seniors Online,” saying that according to the Department of Homeland Security, “seniors are defrauded at twice the rate of the rest of the population.”
Fowler cites many ways that seniors are vulnerable: dating service lures, requests for help from unknown charities, health care offers intended only to mine personal information, online auctions and others are potential sources for being victimized.
General home safety tips are listed in another A Place for Mom article that focuses on preventing falls and accidents. Some tips are obvious: avoid standing on chairs or ladders, have good lighting, and stay up-to-date on your medications.
Some reminders are less obvious: consider a medical alert or buddy system; to avoid scalds, lower the water heater to 120 degrees Fahrenheit; use a tea kettle with an automatic shut-off.
A way of feeling not just safe but secure is to have your personal paperwork in order, which can result in a big sigh of relief on your part, taking pressure off. At minimum, we all need a will or trust, power of attorney assignment for legal decisions, as well as durable power of attorney for medical situations, also known as the California Advanced Health Care Directive.
The AHCD allows you to do two things to prepare yourself in the event that you become incapacitated:
1. Appoint a health care agent (also known as the Durable Power of Attorney or “attorney in fact”), who will have the legal authority to make health care decisions for you if you are no longer able to speak for yourself.
2. Prepare specific, written instructions for future health care needs.
My doctor gave me these forms, but they are available through your attorney or many other sources online. Just enter “California Advanced Health Care Directive” into your search engine and choose one to download.
These forms should be filled out at any age. Accidents don’t discriminate, so if you want your wishes to be followed regarding how you choose to be treated, take care of this ASAP, even if you’re not a senior.
Also, if your doctor hasn’t given you a hot-pink form called Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment, ask for one. This doesn’t replace the Advance Directive but works in tandem to keep consistency regarding your own directed care.
Having the brightly colored form visible in your home allows emergency medical personnel to quickly know what choices you’ve made.
These choices will include what level of treatment your intervention should or shouldn’t be, if you want CPR based on your immediate condition, or if you want artificially administered nutrition.
These are all such personal choices, which is why we all should be filling out the forms to let people know what we want, not what someone else would want for us, based on their own choices. Plus it takes the burden off of your family to figure out what your decisions would be, lightening the load in an already pressure-filled moment.
I know from many conversations that some people just can’t face making these kinds of decisions, one person even saying if he doesn’t make a will, he won’t die.
Regular readers of my column know I feel the opposite. I like to be prepared for both the inevitable and the surprising moments in life, when possible. I’m pretty matter-of-fact about most life situations that come up and would rather heave that sigh of relief I mentioned earlier than be tensed up about it all.
Plus, I like that my family won’t be put through more stress than necessary when the time comes.
I’ve been saying “just do it” for longer than Nike has. It hasn’t improved my athletic abilities, but it’s a win-win for me and my family when it comes to tough, personal decisions.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.