Many of you may be taking vacations or day excursions and want to bring your companions along. Here are some ways to make this a pleasant experience for both you and your buddy.
If you are flying, find out all of the airline requirements ahead of time. If you are traveling to a different country, they may have a long list of things that need to be done. Out of state travel may or may not require a health certificate depending on which state you are going to.
Make sure your pet has a collar with your current contact information, and that they are microchipped. This gives your dog or cat a way to get home should they become lost.
Keep your pet leashed on any rest stops.
Make sure your dog or cat is fully vaccinated. Depending on where you are going and what types of activities you will be doing with your buddy, you may want some more specialized vaccines. Your veterinarian is the best person to make recommendations for inoculations.
Provide routine external parasite control for fleas and ticks. Heartworm prevention is also important.
Plan ahead for the weather. It is best not to travel on days that are over 90 degrees. Bring your pets’ own food and plenty of cool water. If you are doing outdoor activities, have a way to provide shade.
Bring a good supply of any medications that your companion routinely takes. If your canine or feline has significant health problems, they may not do well with airplane travel, long car rides, or trips that involve changes in elevation.
Bring a special blanket or toy to help your companion relax. If your pet becomes car sick, you can purchase Cerenia from your veterinarian to help control this.
Many hotels are now pet friendly. You can search on line for animal amenities in different cities. BringFido.com and many other websites exist to help you find lodging and activities. Many towns have dog parks and other options. Several restaurants and cafes will let you have your pet in an outdoor seating area.
I wish all of you safe and happy travels.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.