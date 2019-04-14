The old standard of retiring at age 65 is on the decline, a trend not expected to change — ever.
The most current statistics I found were from a Ben Steverman 2017 report in Bloomberg, and I would guess the numbers have only increased:
- 32 percent of Americans aged 65 to 69 were employed, a number expected to be 36 percent in 2024.
- 19 percent of 70- to 74-year-olds were working.
Why the upswing? The answers probably won’t surprise those of you who fall into these categories. If you continued working after turning 65, one reason is that you might be healthier than past generations. As a population, we now live longer, and we’re not ready to stop doing what we do.
Many of you “enjoy your jobs or just want to stay active and alert,” according to Steverman.
Or it may be simpler than that: You need the money.
Ann Brenoff writes in her column “On the Fly” that “as a demographic we got hit hard in the (2008-era) Great Recession, lost our jobs, our homes and our retirement savings, and ... we are still working to replace all that.”
She adds this important point: “We are also caregivers to our elderly parents, our adult children still live with us, (we’ve) co-signed on college loans and second mortgages ... in the pursuit of helping others.”
On top of that, because we are living longer, we’ll need money for those bonus years ahead.
Working a few more years increases monthly Social Security checks for life, helping with soaring medical costs. It’s also rare for companies to offer pensions anymore, especially with cost-of-living benefits.
Many factors go into making our decision of when to retire. However, a big issue we face is that wanting to keep working doesn’t mean we can, even part-time. Jobs are not always available, given the pool of younger job seekers.
There’s also the psychological impact of retirement — “the sense of worth,” Brenoff points out. “The knowledge that we’re making a contribution and a chance to be part of something. How do you replace all that?”
While employed, we have a work family. We have a reason to get up in the morning, a purpose for the day. Plus we’ve long had it in our heads that 65 is the magic number. When that time seemed far away, we didn’t give it much thought, except perhaps about finances, and that only to a degree.
As Brenoff says, “I don’t know how to retire.”
Many people have fretted aloud to me their worry about what’s ahead for them.
I tell them my own experience — that I didn’t have a plan, either. I had worked from home for 25 years, so one of the biggest shifts of not going to work anymore consisted of spending my days downstairs with no great view instead of upstairs with a steady view of the world outside.
Even that little move was strange.
I was aware I needed some down time before I made any big decisions. Then, gradually, I started adding activities to my life, volunteering more at church, becoming a member of a city commission and writing this column, all positions where I am giving back.
My life became richer and fuller. Satisfying.
However, it took me two years to reach that point. I’m glad I took my time.
And all of my friends who are retired love it, making good role models.
Some people have plans for retirement. Some have interests they’ve been looking forward to doing more often, or maybe just to travel for a while.
Helping out with grandchildren often becomes a bigger role.
Is there a tipping point to making the decision to retire?
I love this quote: “One piece of advice I’ve always remembered is that you will know when to retire: when you have enough — and when you have had enough,” says Del Richter in a Kiplinger column by Janet Bodnar.
For me, the time came when I’d had enough, based on a difficult few years prior to my making that decision. I was exhausted and needed a complete break, even though, as a writer, I could’ve worked forever, if I’d wanted.
Of course, retirement isn’t always a choice. Health issues, company decisions and other factors may force you into retiring when you’re not ready — or willing.
It’s an adjustment, no matter how you get there. But with time, patience and a willingness to embrace the broad horizon before you, it can be the most rewarding time of your life.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.