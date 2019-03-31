Last weekend I attended a funeral for a woman I met 48 years ago. Joyce came into my life when my husband met her daughter Debi while in college.
I was seven months pregnant with my oldest son. My husband and I became great friends with Debi and her boyfriend, then husband, Jon. We spent every weekend together doing inexpensive activities as we eked out livings.
We were frequently invited to Debi’s parents’ house for dinner. They became surrogate parents and grandparents because ours lived too far away for easy connection.
If only we’d had the ability to stay close even at great distances like people do now!
I hadn’t intended to speak at Joyce’s funeral. I was happy to see the whole family, people I’d seen only at special occasions through the years. But as I enjoyed hearing Debi’s and her sister’s beautiful reminiscences of their mother, my mind went back in time almost 50 years, and I felt the need to share her impact on me. So when the minister invited others to speak, I told my story.
Joyce fed us — a lot. She made great meals during a time I was learning the basics. She taught me how to make gravy — a life skill in an era where Sunday dinners, even in California, still centered around a roast, potatoes, green beans and, yes, gravy.
She taught by example and praised my efforts whether about cooking or raising a baby or being a wife.
She gave me confidence when I had little in those skills.
I don’t remember specific things she said, but in today’s vernacular it would be the same as “you got this.”
She moved to Colorado soon after, but her impact on me was huge, and based on stories her daughters told, she influenced many others.
Joyce was an encourager, the kind of person everyone needs many times in their life, passing along the wisdom that comes from experience in the form of unconditional love and praise.
In the few days since her funeral, I’ve been remembering other people who said the right thing at the right time to help me.
My mom was the longest, most consistent encourager, always on my side. But an odd memory stands out. We were in the kitchen, and she was sectioning grapefruit for a big family group, and I said, “What a drag, huh?”
She kept on working and replied, “You know, I’ve always found it rather soothing.”
It was that single sentence that turned around my attitude about chores we do by rote, becoming my mantra — except while doing laundry, my least favorite chore.
My husband died right before 9/11. I was still in deep mourning over him when I was hit with an avalanche of fresh grief over all those who died, especially all the firefighters, like my husband was.
My friend Georgia saw my struggles and kindly said, “You have the right to your own personal grief. It’s okay to be a little selfish.”
Her encouragement helped me get through that horrible time, and I’ve repeated her words to others who’ve struggled, too.
My first college instructor was Lodi’s own Gwin Mitchell Paden. I had graduated from high school 14 years earlier, and her constant encouragement was exactly what I needed to get me started confidently on my college path. I’ve kept all of my classwork, cherishing her written comments.
I could include many other people here, but I picked ones who most of us connect with: mother, friend, teacher, and a serendipitous contact, a person who is in your life for a short time but leaves an impression, like Joyce. Many of my bosses also added greatly to my life.
For me, this time of reflection was a reminder to keep being an encourager. You never know whose life you will change for good.
It’s never a bad time to return kindnesses, to thank those people who help us navigate life, who perhaps now are elderly or infirm and sometimes don’t get much attention.
When I was 30, I wrote a love letter to my grandmother, sharing memories of times with her and telling her thank you. She was blind by then, but she kept the letter on her end table and had everyone who came to visit read it aloud to her.
You can do that, too, tell someone how they helped and then listen to them talk about their lives now, which may not be very fulfilling anymore.
Listen, acknowledge and tell them “you got this.” It might be exactly what they need right now.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.