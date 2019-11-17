Micke Grove Zoo is a small and unique facility nestled on 5 acres within Micke Grove Park in San Joaquin County. This treasure was gifted to our community by William and Julia Micke.
We are fortunate to have this park, which opened in 1938, and the zoo, which opened later in 1957. It has been a vital resource for education and conservation of many different animal species.
Each year more than 16,000 children benefit from on-site or outreach educational programs, camps, and zoo activities. Additionally, there are special events such as HalloWILD and Zoo Lights that are enjoyed by thousands of families annually.
Micke Grove Zoo is home to 46 species and more than 90 animals. Through the years, Micke Grove Zoo has been involved with several successful breeding programs such as the Species Survival Plan, where endangered species are being bred to save them from extinction. Some of the at-risk species that have been helped include the golden lion tamarins, Chilean pudu, waldrapp ibis, marbled teal, western pond turtle, and more. Other species of animals that are not at as severe a risk have also been assisted.
Micke Grove Zoo received some recent amazing news this year. The 2020 Leadership Stockton Class has chosen the zoo as the recipient for this year’s class project. They plan to upgrade the outdoor amphitheater area, as well as provide a van for community education outreach, with an emphasis on providing opportunities for lower-income students.
This project incorporates so many critical elements, including community, education, children, animals, history and more.
Leadership Stockton Class of 2020 hopes to raise more than $70,000. You can help support their project by donating to their GoFundMe campaign at www.gofundme. com/MickeGrove. You can email justzooit2020@ gmail.com for updates on the amazing fundraisers planned. Several are in progress.
Please mark your calendar for Zoo Lights, taking place this year on the first three Fridays and Saturdays in December, from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost is $20 per vehicle, or $15 for Micke Grove Zoological Society members. This event is a great family event that will have lights throughout the zoo, music, activities, food and more. Leadership Stockton will have a booth with fun activities for the kids.
Leadership Stockton’s annual bowling event will take place on Feb. 8 at West Lane Bowl, and there is an amazing Safari Dinner at the Zoo planned for late March.
Please support and celebrate the only zoo within San Joaquin County, which has been such an amazing resource for families to view animals, conservation, education, activities, events and more.
Micke Grove Zoo is located at 11793 N. Micke Grove Road in Lodi, off of Highway 99 at the Armstrong Road exit. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Christmas. Admission is $5 for adults, and $3 for children. Parking is additional. Memberships are available for individuals or families.
Visit the website at www.mgzoo.com, like the Micke Grove Zoo Facebook, and come visit in person.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.