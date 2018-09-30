Author Henry Miller says, “One’s destination is never a place, but always a new way of seeing things.”
If you are well traveled, you’re probably nodding. Your eyes and mind have been opened, and you’re hungry to see more.
Which is the consensus of the people I interviewed when I decided to write about seniors who travel solo — those who go independently, and those who go alone but join a tour group. Either way, the most important factor is that they haven’t let their singleness stop them.
The most common remark made by independent solo travelers is how they don’t have to worry about anyone else.
A well-traveled Penny says, “I have gone with friends and sisters, and often there is disagreement about the daily schedule. There is always compromise. You do not have to compromise when traveling solo. I’m never really alone. There are always interesting people to talk with.”
She has traveled to all 50 states solo. She has taken trips with assigned roommates and without roommates, and has enjoyed both. She can’t think of any cons to solo travel.
Laura Allen makes this observation: “Traveling alone can be extremely scary! But once the trip begins, traveling solo forces you to meet new people and experience new things without the worry of someone else. It’s liberating — and I grew more and got to know myself better during those trips than if I had been traveling with someone else. I wouldn’t change any of them.”
Getting to know oneself better is key for most travelers. They mention the sense of accomplishment when they returned from their first solo trip, and are eager to do it again, to learn even more. Their world expands, and so do their minds.
Fewer men travel solo, but ten-years-retired James Burch takes two to three big trips a year, his most recent a guided tour to what he calls “the ‘Stans,” the countries on the Silk Road in Central Asia, a three-week Road Scholar trip that certainly qualifies as “big.”
Earlier this year he went alone to Spain and Portugal, traveling by buses and trains, having done all the planning — an entirely different journey from his Silk Road tour.
“I liked having someone else make the plans, as well as our guide being able to handle anything that might happen during the trip itself,” James says, repeating a frequent comment from many people as they age, those who have done enough independent traveling to know what they want at their age now.
“The downside of independent travel,” he says, “is eating alone at a restaurant, which I don’t like.”
He also acknowledges it’s easier as a man to travel alone, that men generally have less fear, and he admires women who decide to travel alone.
Laura Allen echoes his statement: “Fear of the unknown is a downside. Will there be something that requires two people, and I’m not a team of two? Will I make any friends? And it’s sometimes more expensive, with higher rates for single travelers.”
Her caution: “Make sure you are fit enough to travel. When you travel alone, there is really no one watching over you to make sure you’re okay. But if you are fit to travel — DO IT!”
Maija French summarizes all the main points of solo travel well, saying, “I travel alone when I’m interested in a destination that doesn’t appeal to my friends, or doesn’t work into their schedule. If I’m going to a place with which I’m familiar, I’m comfortable traveling alone.”
She confirms the others’ point about being able to make her own decisions, not waiting for indecisive people to make up their minds. “I like the unexpected and being adventurous. Not every older person feels comfortable in a new environment, but I look forward to that.”
Maija’s advice: “Don’t try to persuade someone to join you unless that person is interested and outgoing. There is no fun traveling with someone who wants to be joined at the hip, or who is not willing to reach out and be open minded.”
I think all of these adventurous people take to heart Mark Twain’s words: “Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the ones you did. So throw off the bowlines, sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sail. Explore. Dream. Discover.”
The October meeting of the Senior Citizens Commission, which I wrote about in my last column, has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Nov. 1. All are welcome!
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and a member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.