Both dogs and cats can have thyroid problems. The thyroid gland is in the neck, and produces hormones that control metabolism.
Interestingly, dogs and cats often develop opposite issues. Cats are prone to a high level of production, hyperthyroidism. Dogs are prone to a low level, or hypothyroidism. Issues tend to occur in the middle age or later stages of life.
Hyperthyroidism in felines can present with weight loss, vomiting, diarrhea, increased appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, hyperactivity and increased vocalization. Sometimes a pet’s coat will appear roughened and dry or greasy. Sometimes an enlarged thyroid gland can be felt at a cat’s neck on one or both sides. A cat may or may not have an increased heart rate and blood pressure.
Hyperthyroidism is diagnosed on bloodwork. The T3 and T4 hormones affect almost all organs in the body, and damage can happen throughout the body if left untreated. Treatment is most commonly with medication that is twice a day for life. It generally provides a good level of control.
Dietary treatment is an option, but it’s not as consistent.
Radioactive iodine gives great control, and is usually curative within three months of care. It can be hard to find a facility that does this. Patients have to stay on site for a few days due to the radiation.
Thyroidectomy is rarely done due to potential complications, but it is curative as well.
Hypothyroidism in canines can present with weight gain, dull or thin coat, shedding, lethargy and poor tolerance of cold weather. Because these signs can be subtle, disease may not be realized for a long time or until a general blood panel is sent out.
Some dog breeds are more commonly affected, such as the golden retriever, Labrador retriever and Doberman pinscher. It is diagnosed with labwork.
Deficiencies can cause problems throughout the body. Lifelong oral medication twice a day is the only treatment for dogs, and it usually takes one to two months of therapy for symptoms to improve.
If your are suspicious that your feline or canine is experiencing a thyroid problem, please schedule a visit with your veterinarian and have a panel of labwork sent out. Most clinics are not able to check thyroid in-house.
I encourage all pet owners to send out a senior panel annually once their companions reach the age of 7, and have two examinations a year at that life-stage.
Just like in people, early evaluation and screening helps to identify issues early on, and allows for the best possible outcomes for your companions.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.