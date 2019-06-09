“Even Marie Kondo wouldn’t be able to help,” my friend Amy lamented on the phone, referring to the cultural phenomenon from Japan known for her de-cluttering skills.
Amy called while visiting her mother in another state. In previous years, her mother had come to Lodi, but declining health and a sudden fear of flying meant a change of plans.
Not having been in her mother’s house for the six years since her father’s death, Amy was horrified at the state of her childhood home.
Her mother had been a keeper of stuff since Amy was a child, but this went beyond keeping, beyond clutter. She had become a hoarder.
“Besides dementia,” writes Catherine Ayers, a specialist in geriatric hoarding, “hoarding disorder is the only mental health disorder that increases in severity and prevalence with age.”
Emily Gurnon writes about the consequences in her Next Avenue article, “How to Cope With a Parent Who Hoards”: “They may be frail and prone to falls in a cluttered environment; malnourishment can worsen because kitchen clutter may make it hard to use a stove or countertop.”
It gets worse.
“The sensory ‘blunting’ that comes with age may prevent them from knowing when food is rotten; and emergency personnel often have a hard time accessing extremely cluttered homes ... which pose a pest and fire hazard,” Gurnon adds.
Treatment for the disorder is difficult, often impossible, because the hoarder often refuses help.
Amy was at her wits’ end. No amount of gentle coaxing or dire threats had an impact on her mother, who simply dug her heels in deeper.
The only thing I knew about hoarding was that recovery was exceptionally slow and painful, so both Amy and I started researching. We learned it’s a psychiatric illness driven by deep-seated fears and compulsions, exacerbated during the aging process.
A hoarder needs to acquire and keep things in ways that someone without the disorder doesn’t. It comes down to the way they are attached to their possessions. They also don’t recognize they are dysfunctional.
Our first instinct as family or a friend is to want to help, but because we aren’t educated about the disorder, we can cause great distress instead.
Psychologist Michael Tompkins authored “Digging Out: Helping Your Loved One Manage Clutter, Hoarding and Compulsive Acquiring.” He writes, “The classic story is they give mom a 10-day cruise in the Bahamas. While she’s gone (her adult children) come in and clean the place out without her consent. Instead of being happy ... the parent feels betrayed.”
Rightfully so. Loss of control is a big fear for all of us, and this was a case of something being done to her. Of course she would be shocked and angry.
But it’s worse for someone with hoarding disorder. Trust is now broken, Tompkins says.
“There’s so much hurt and distrust, resulting in increasing isolation so that they can hang onto their objects,” he says.
So, after we learn the hard way what doesn’t work, what’s next?
Peer-recovery workshops have been successful. Husband-and-wife team Bec Belofsky and Lee Shuer, founders of Mutual Support Consulting, created the Buried in Treasures model for family members coping with and handling their parent with hoarding disorder. Another resource is the International OCD Foundation.
It’s not uncommon to refuse treatment, Tompkins writes, so the goal may shift to harm reduction.
Studies have shown the key to recovery has trust at its core. Trusting their involved friends and family members to be extraordinarily patient; to be supportive, not pushy, and finding counselors who help them feel they have control when the clearing out process begins — if it ever does.
The key element for success is trust. Once they trust their social worker, they are more receptive to behavioral changes proposed by that professional.
Amy’s mother started the process of therapy and, hopefully, recovery a couple of months ago. At the social worker’s suggestion, Amy returned to Lodi to get out of the way of her mother’s progress. It’s one of the hardest things she’s done.
The social worker talks of improvement, but it’s measured sometimes by being able to get rid of one or two things in a day.
Amy learned that a primary early sign of hoarding disorder is when someone who used to welcome a guest into their home stops doing that, making excuses to meet elsewhere, or not accepting any invitations at all.
It’s a heads up for all of us. The more we know, the better we can do.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.