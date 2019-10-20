The first indicator I had that my mother-in-law was developing dementia was when I took her and my young grandson to see “Finding Nemo” at the movies. When it was over, I asked what she thought about it.
“It was good,” she said. “I didn’t understand what it was about, but I liked it.”
I was taken aback, given that the entire plot was in the title.
Not long after, I stopped by her home one morning to visit and found her looking exhausted and frantic at the same time. She’d stayed up all night trying to balance her checkbook because she was off by two cents.
After other similar events, and obviously diminished logic skills, she had an MRI, which revealed she’d had three small strokes.
Her downward spiral toward stroke-induced dementia over the next nine years was sad and scary. She stopped being the kind person I’d known since I was 16, and, by the end, became stubborn and even combative.
Being her only advocate, I researched a lot about her illness, and talked to many people in the same trenches. Then I was lucky enough to see an article in Parade magazine, “Unlocking the Silent Prison,” by Christine Wicker, at exactly the moment I needed that particular information.
My mother-in-law wasn’t silent, but unable to think through situations clearly, so she could only react emotionally. She had no control over what was happening, which made her fight to get control.
The article’s author cited the works of Michelle S. Bourgeois, a speech-pathology professor at Ohio State University, who is an expert at communicating with people who have dementia.
In the 1980s, Bourgeois ”developed some of the first memory books,“ Wicker writes, “which use pictures and sentences to help people with memory problems.”
I’ve seen a few of these lovingly created homemade books, which look and feel interactive. They’re colorful. They also may have bits of fabric to touch that recapture a memory or a bell to jingle to remind someone of a Christmas memory.
“Alzheimer’s disease ... first strikes the hippocampus,” writes Wicker, “the part of the brain that is critical for learning and memory processes. Typically, long-term memory and certain kinds of skills like reading are less afflicted.”
Bourgeois discovered in her research that “when dementia is so advanced that people cannot speak, they can read, if the words are large enough. We know because they smile, make pleasant sounds, and stroke photos of loved ones with captions.”
Bourgeois also validates something else that’s important: “Spoken words ... go through one ear and out the other. Patients understand, but they can’t store the memory. That’s why they ask the same question again and again.”
As I wrote earlier, my mother-in-law wasn’t silent, but Bourgeois’ concrete suggestions helped me and the aides in my mother-in-law’s rehab or memory care units using a specific technique to deal with anger and anxiety.
Bourgeois’ idea was to have an aide make a card that read, “Showers make me feel fresh and clean.”
This technique worked for Bourgeois and for me. I used 3-by-5 cards to write anxiety-reducing instructions that the aides could use as needed. We left the cards on her hospital table, and sometimes I found my mother-in-law thumbing through them on her own.
Here are some in addition to the “shower” card:
- These ladies are trying to help me. I should be kind to them.
- The exercises they want me to do will help me get stronger. I want to get stronger.
- When I smile, I feel better.
So does the caregiver.
Bourgeois says, “We find that if caregivers aren’t stressed out and in a hurry, if the patient is well cared for, and if they feel safe and in a good environment, they think their lives are good.”
I realize that many caregiver situations are difficult. Financial problems, physical pain from assisting someone, and loneliness — a major and growing problem all over the world — are just a few of the things that can compress a caregiver’s world into a narrow one, without much light.
Perhaps, using Bourgeois’ techniques will help — or inspire you to create some of your own based on your particular situation.
We used to be part of a tribe, ones who cared for our members together, especially our elderly. I wonder if people were lonely then? Maybe, at times, but I think much less.
As a population, we still need a tribe to get us through the tough times. It doesn’t have to be a big one, just a caring one to be successful.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.