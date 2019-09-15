The online newsletter Next Avenue has been running a series this year called “Dating After 50.” It began as six parts, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it continues.
To read the full articles, just bring up “Next Avenue” online then enter “Dating After 50” in the search box. All of the choices, and other similar topics, will come up.
“A Conversation About Dating in Midlife” is by Kevyn Burger, who interviewed Maureen Callahan and Jeff Feldman. Callahan and Feldman are not a couple, but worked in jobs that connect singles.
“Dating in midlife and beyond is daunting, especially for someone who hasn’t done it for a while ... but there are skills, strategies, tips and techniques that can help ease what can be an awkward experience,” Burger writes.
Callahan remembers when online dating had a stigma associated with it, unlike now.
“It’s a numbers game,” she says. “The more people you have exposure to, the more luck you have.”
“I’m online because I’m looking for someone who, like me, deserves to have someone great in their life,” Feldman adds. “There are many ways to meet other single people, but you have to want to be in a relationship.”
Callahan cuts to the chase: “You know what you want when you’re a little older. You can weed through the B.S. more quickly. I see people online who say they want companionship. Well, I’ve got a lot of friends; I’m looking for romance.”
“I can size a situation up pretty fast,” Feldman says, “and tell if there’s a chance. At my age, I know when to move forward and when it’s not fair to either of us to keep going.”
In “Diving Into the Online Dating Pool,” Kevyn Burger writes, “The U.S. Census Bureau calculates almost half of American adults are unmarried, and dating sites and apps foster interactions for those singles.
“Online options are preferred by busy older people who don’t have the time, patience or interest in meeting a companionable prospect in the hunting grounds of their youth. Dating in the workplace is fraught with peril as people move along in their careers, and the bar scene has lost its appeal.”
Sounds pretty cut-and-dried, doesn’t it? Like we should think of dating as a kind of business where we let logic rule our decisions.
I can understand thinking like that. It’s a different life for those of us who came of age in the ‘50s and ‘60s, when we almost always met our future spouses in school, whether high school or college.
Burger advises us to waste no time setting up a face-to-face meeting.
“Get out there. Meet quickly and find out if there’s real life chemistry,” says interviewee Robby Scharf, who does a podcast called Done Being Single.
His wife, Treva, adds that “online dating can be cruel, soulless and depressing.” She also finds it magical.
“It’s one part effort and one part faith,” she continues, saying we have to put in the effort then believe that the universe will respond.
Burger lists some things to know about online dating:
- Three-quarters of online daters never update their original profile. (Not a good thing.)
- Safety first. Your first meeting should be in public, and you should tell a friend when, where and who you’ll be meeting. Don’t overshare personal information with your date until you’re ready. Your address and other info is readily available online.
- Practice saying this: “I don’t think you’re a match for me.” Telling the truth is much better than ghosting someone (disappearing from their life without comment). It’s a Golden Rule moment.
Another article, “8 Secrets to Online Dating Success for Older Singles” by Chuck Otto, isn’t part of the series, but should be. It’s helpful whether you’re new at online dating or you haven’t had as much success as you expected.
People have told me that the person they met face to face was often very different from their profiles, so that the date didn’t start well and quickly became discouraging.
I’ve given some thought to that and decided that most people aren’t intentionally lying in their profiles but are trying to reinvent themselves. What they share online are their hopes and dreams, perhaps, after a marriage ended or a spouse died.
While it’s better to be honest as we seek someone to add to our lives, I don’t think it’s a bad thing to make changes along the way, too, to improve ourselves, to become a better partner and a happier person.
Isn’t that what defines a second chance? Don’t we all deserve that?
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.