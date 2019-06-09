There are some potential concerns with taking your canine to the beach or other water resource. We are fortunate to have local dog parks and beaches for our buddies to enjoy such as Lodi Lake, Hogan Lake and Carmel Beach.
Protect against these possible problems to make your trip more enjoyable and safer for everyone:
Sun exposure
Animals can experience a sunburn just like we do. It is more common for canines or felines with light-colored fur, and it happens in areas that have less fur. These same animals are also prone to developing skin cancer at these areas, just like in people.
You can protect your buddy by limiting sun exposure to no more than one to two hours and placing a non-toxic sunblock on the nose, lips, ears, abdomen and another area that is not as protected by their coat.
It is safest to keep these companions inside during the warmest times of the day when the temperature climbs above 90 degrees. There are cooling beds, water containers, scarves and other items at PetSmart and Petco.
Remember to protect their feet as well. The sensitive footpads can burn on the hot concrete, or any other surface that retains warmth. If it is too hot for your to go barefoot, then it’s too warm for them.
If you must walk outside, it is safer to walk on the grass, which will act as in insulation to protect their tissue. Boots or foot covers are also an option. Petsmart, Petco and REI have these items for dogs.
Generally, it is better to do walking during the early morning or after dusk.
Animals can also get physically overheated. Heat stroke is a serious and potentially life-threatening issue. Dogs that have short, soft palates, or faces that look more pushed in — such as a bulldog — are at increased risk. Young puppies and older dogs are also more vulnerable.
To avoid this, do not let your pet be exposed to the heat for too long, and do not exercise them during the hot portions of the day. If your companion is starting to get overheated, cool him or her down right away with water from a garden hose and go to your veterinarian or an emergency veterinarian immediately.
Provide free access to cool water and shade at all times when the temperature climbs over 90 degrees, and keep animals indoors whenever possible during the heat. Please see my prior column on this topic for more information.
Sand
Canines can ingest sand while trying to eat something out of the sand or just with playing fetch repeatedly. A ball or toy can be covered with sand, and after repeated throws, your dog can ingest more sand than you realize.
This can actually create an impaction if a significant amount of sand is consumed and lead to slow digestion, a blockage and more. Surgery can be required if it becomes serious enough.
If you notice your pet becoming painful, bloated, not eating or having a hard time getting comfortable following a trip to the beach, seek immediate care.
Salt or Lake Water
Consumption of salt water can lead to electrolyte imbalances, and in high levels can cause swelling in the brain and even lead to death. The problem often goes unnoticed until symptoms are severe.
The excess salt draws water from the intestines leading to dehydration, vomiting, diarrhea, poor balance, seizures, coma, and can progress to death.
Make sure you offer continuous access to fresh cool clean water; and don’t allow you dog to drink from other water sources.
Warm lake water exposure for both animals and people can be a source of Leptospirosis. This is a bacteria that is spread from urine from wild animals. In people it presents as headaches, fever, muscle pain, chills, vomiting, increased thirst and more. For animals, the symptoms are similar. Dogs can receive a vaccine to prevent this illness.
Identification
Make sure your companions are microchipped and have collars with current contact information. Unfortunately, your buddy can become separated from you on a routine day trip or vacation. Having current, accessible contact information gives your pet a voice and is the best way to help ensure they are reunited with you.
I wish you and all of your companions a wonderful summer.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.