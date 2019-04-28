It’s easy to find advice on how to be a caregiver to someone living with dementia, but what if you’re simply a visitor?
First, “simply” doesn’t fit the situation. A visitor’s role is important and welcome.
Second, some forethought can help the visitor — and patient — have a tension-free time together, which should be the goal.
However, that time together can be uncomfortable. This is someone you knew as a different person — engaged and active.
Now you see confusion in their eyes, maybe a lack of recognition, even though you’ve known each other for years, perhaps your entire life.
It’s sad. It’s discouraging. And yet your role as visitor is vital. Making a decision not to continue visiting because it’s hard isn’t the answer.
So, here are some ideas to help ease your discomfort throughout the stages of dementia, from early to late, from manageable to extremely difficult.
Dave Singleton wrote in a Caring.com article that “it’s much harder to walk through the door to greet someone who doesn’t recognize you or care to interact.”
But that’s in late-stage dementia. You have time, often years, to visit while they respond well and remember who you are. Also, many patients maintain a pleasant demeanor.
Here is an abbreviated version of Singleton’s tips:
• Adjust to your loved ones by living in their world. They can no longer do the adjusting.
• While conversing, focus not on their losses but what they still have, like their old memories, plus music, which often remains satisfying.
• Use objects around them to lead discussions, staying in the moment with what they can see or touch, rather than relying on their faulty memories. It can be as simple as looking out a window and talking about what’s outside.
• Connect through eye contact and gentle touch to make sure they know you’re there instead of them being startled.
• Ask for advice about something, anything. They’ll feel valued.
Singleton wraps up his list with advice to “help the person feel comfortable with memory loss. I joke with my mom now about the wisdom in the old saying, ‘Happiness is good health and a bad memory.’”
The time of day you visit has impact, too. There is a condition that many dementia patients suffer from called Sundown Syndrome, because it usually shows up in the later afternoon or early evening.
A person who is sundowning may be agitated, confused, and even suspicious. They may also act out or see things that aren’t there.
For people experiencing this, it’s best to keep a daily routine, scheduling appointments, outings and visits to the earlier part of the day, if that’s their best time. So, check with their caregiver about when to visit.
If you want to bring a gift and you think candy would be a treat, take a moment to re-think that idea. Fifty percent of our elderly are under-nourished. They eat, but they don’t eat well. Many no longer cook. Food often doesn’t please their palate anymore.
Good nutrition is crucial to good health.
Offer to bring a homemade meal or one from their favorite restaurant; many now do take-out or delivery. You can share a special lunch. Breaking bread together is never out of style.
Make sure the meal includes vegetables and a quality protein. Then if you want to bring a treat, bring just one, like a cookie, as dessert.
As an aid to helping someone self-calm, it has been found useful to have fabric to finger. Whether it’s a lap blanket or handkerchief size, what matters is that it feels good to them and therefore soothes.
Experiment by bringing a variety of fabrics and letting them feel each one. Look for a reaction. Ask if they like it.
The color pink has been suggested because it seems to have a “calming effect on people,” says colorpsychology.org. “It is not aggressive like red, but rather suggests safety and vulnerability.”
It might be worth trying.
Others have luck with “fidget blankets,” lap blankets with objects attached that represent good memories or are useful in keeping fidgeting focused to items like zippers, snaps, buttons and buttonholes, etc. Everything is familiar, therefore soothing. You can find examples easily online either to buy or make.
Above all, remember that “the disease is responsible for their mood and personality changes,” writes Alissa Sauer from Alzheimers.net. “It can be so hard to watch a loved one change before your eyes ... They are not changing, but the disease is progressing.”
Show up, come prepared and be patient. Your loved ones and their caregivers will thank you forever.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.