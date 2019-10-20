When people think of citrus production, they think of Florida. Florida did produce the most citrus in the nation, until 2017 when California surpassed that state.
Many think of Southern California as a citrus hub; according to the Citrus Mutual, 75% of the California’s citrus acreage is actually located in the San Joaquin Valley. Here, mainly oranges and mandarins are produced. Other areas include the coast, where lemons are produced, and the secret region where more lemons and grapefruit are grown.
California was able to surpass Florida for the first time in 70 years due to citrus farmers struggling with an insect called the Asian citrus psyllium. It is a carrier for Huanglongbing, or citrus greening. The disease has been devastating for citrus production in Florida and other areas.
Finding the insect or greening doesn’t mean that there is active disease, and it may take several years for problems in production to occur. Typically the parasite will be spread in cities and then spread from there. It is common to affect the outer or perimeter trees in an orchard.
Dogs are now starting to be used to sniff out the HLB bacteria. The California Department of Food and Agriculture has not yet officially recognized the canines in this role. However, many farmers are removing trees that the dogs alert to, and then possibly doing polymerase chain reaction testing, which is the only U.S. Department of Food and Agriculture recognized form of evaluation.
PCR testing is expensive and it takes a long time to get results. A quarantine is imposed if PCR testing is positive. There is no quarantine for a canine alert.
Botanists are trying to develop citrus that is resistant or tolerant to HLB. So far, the parasite and the disease have been found in limited quantities in Southern California, but Northern California farmers are fearful of it spreading here and wiping out crops.
It’s exciting that specially trained dogs can be at the forefront from preventing this from happening. This is just one more of the amazing things that canines can do beyond being a source of unconditional love.
Please go home and hug your dog, if you are lucky enough to have one.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.