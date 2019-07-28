Pet owners often don't realize that their pets are in pain. As pets age clients expect certain changes to take place, and think that a decline in mobility can be normal. It can also be difficult for owners to be aware of abnormalities because they see their dog or cat routinely.
Here is a list of the most common signs of pain for your companions:
- Difficulty/slowness getting up or down.
- Difficulty posturing to urinate/defecate.
- Muscle loss along the spine or legs.
- Grinding with getting up or down.
- Abnormal postures with walking or running.
- Holding up a limb.
- Moaning/crying with motion or touch.
- Panting.
- Difficulty getting comfortable.
- Decrease in activity.
Pain can be acute or happen briefly due to trauma or other issues. Pain can also be a chronic or long-term issue due to changes in joints or bones, related to a mass, or some other pathology.
Depending on the cause of the pain many types of treatment options exist. For critical pain secondary to a dog fight, car collision or other trauma, we would given an initial pain injection and may recommend a pain drip or follow-up medications for patients that are hospitalized. For chronic pain, the current recommendation is to use several different modalities to control pain and reduce pain over time.
Here are some possible treatments for chronic pain:
- Glucosamine.
- Opioid.
- NSAID.
- Physical therapy/activity.
- Cold laser.
- Acupuncture.
- Surgery.
Glucosamine is a nutritional support that should be given over time to help to keep the cartilage (tissue lining the joints) healthy. The stronger the cartilage, the less rubbing of bone on bone.
It is recommended to give a high-quality formulation that has been designed for animals and has high digestibility and functionality. I like Cosequin and Dasaquin.
Opioids are used more for acute, deep pain. Sometimes products like Buprenex can also be used intermittently over the long term.
NSAIDs are a class of anti-inflammatory medication, but they can irritate the intestinal tract and also affect other organs. Bloodwork will typically be recommended on at least an annual basis, and possibly more often if there are issues. The newest, safest product for dogs is Galliprant.
Routine walking, range of motion, swimming and other activities may be recommended to improve mobility and strengthen muscles. Some clinics offer physical therapy as a treatment option. This is generally recommended post surgically or post trauma for a limited time period.
Cold laser/acupuncture are two modalities that are utilized to decrease inflammation, increase blood flow, reduce pain and more for animals with bone or nerve based problems. Both of these are very specialized, but are becoming more commonly available in veterinary medicine. They can be used long-term for patients who are not good surgical candidates. These modalities may help to resolve an issue over time, but it is not a rapid process and may be needed intermittently with flare-ups.
Surgery can be utilized to repair damage, remove masses, help with bone abnormalities, help with nerve abnormalities and more. Surgery is one of few ways to resolve a medical problem relatively quickly.
Your veterinarian is the best person to identify issues and make treatment recommendations for your canine or feline. Routine visits are recommended annually, and biannually for patients that are over 5 years of age. This is the best way to identify a problem in the early stages, treat as soon as possible, and have the best quality of life for your buddy.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.