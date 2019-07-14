I have seen significant changes in the culture of veterinary medical care over the past five years. Technology has advanced so that ultrasound is fairly routinely being performed in at least on a screening basis by emergency clinics and many day practices. Digital X-rays are available at many facilities, and several clinics have specialists that will come in on an as-needed or routine basis.
Clients want better and higher quality care, and they want rapid results.
At the same time, the fees have increased.
There are many pet owners who cannot afford the higher level of care. Several do not bring in their companions for routine care. This is especially true for cats.
People often wait longer to seek care. In the ER, it is not uncommon for a dog or cat to have shown signs of illness for several days to weeks.
More and more clients are asking for discounted or free pet care. This is challenging for the business owner, whose costs are also rising. There are the facility fees if the building is not fully paid for or is being rented. There are the staff salaries. There are the equipment costs, medications and office supplies. There are insurance, electricity, phone, license fees and other costs.
In human medicine you can go to a hospital and not receive any charges until weeks or months later. Insurance will cover a certain amount of that, and care happens regardless of the ability to pay. County hospitals have funding to absorb some of this debt.
In the animal field, insurance generally pays after a pet owner pays for care and submits a claim. Most will not pay the veterinarian directly at the time of care. But veterinarians expect payment at the time of care, especially at the emergency clinic.
Someday, practices may allow clients to make payments for treatment. Right now, private finance companies such as Care Credit and Scratch Funds offer payments over time, like a credit card. Some clients set aside a fund for their companion’s medical needs.
My best advice for fiscally conservative pet owners is to try to avoid problems as much as possible. Routine pet care is a big part of this, including wellness visits, vaccines, internal and external parasite control, and spaying/neutering.
Keep people food, garbage, bones, toxins and medications out of reach. Keeping pets on a leash during walks and predominately indoors helps them avoid trauma, contact with poison and more. Microchip your pet and feed them a pet-store, high-quality diet.
Monitor your pet’s regular habits so that you can detect abnormalities in the early stages with changes in energy, appetite and excrement. Seek care as soon as possible when something is wrong.
I wish you and your pets a happy, healthy and enjoyable summer.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.