There are many treats and items associated with this magnificent holiday that can pose a threat to your companions. I’m hoping this list will help you to keep the day joyous for everyone.
• People food: This is a challenge for so many pet owners. We associate food with family and love; however, when animals consume foods that are high in fat or spicy it can not only make your buddy ill, but can also be life-threatening, causing pancreatitis and severe illness.
This includes but is not limited to ham, lunch meats, cheese, tri tip, steak, eggs and more. When in doubt, don’t do it. And please do not pour your cooking grease on your pet’s food.
• Bones: Bones can cause so many issues. They can cause damage to teeth. They can create a blockage. They can rip the lining of the intestines. They can cause vomiting, diarrhea, pain and poor appetite.
• Candy: Chocolate is toxic due to both the theobromine and caffeine components. The more concentrated or darker the product, and the more consumed, the worse the resulting problems. In severe cases seizures, coma and even death can occur.
Other types of candy can cause issues, too. Generally, stomach upset is the most likely, but choking and obstruction can happen as well.
Please watch out for products that use the artificial sweetener Xylitol. This product can make sugar levels drop very quickly, and over time destroy the liver. Xylitol is commonly used in gum and candy, but can also be present in ice cream, peanut butter, baked goods, toothpastes and more. As little as 2 pieces of gum can be highly toxic for a small dog.
• Miscellaneous wrappings and decorations: Candy wrappers can lead to choking, blockages and intestinal upset. Small toys and plastic eggs can also cause blockages and other digestive problems.
Basket grass can also cause a blockage, upset, and even trauma to the intestine. If your pet does consume this and you see it exiting at the hind end, do not pull; just gently cut the end that is hanging out.
• Plants: Many plants can be toxic to both dogs and cats. All parts of the Easter lily are toxic to cats and consumption can be deadly. The ASPCA has a wonderful list of problem vegetation on their website www.aspca.org. They also offer a free phone app.
My best recommendation is to not wait for your buddy to become ill if you think they have consumed something harmful. Please see your veterinarian or an emergency veterinarian right away. Inducing vomiting at the earliest stage can be lifesaving with many toxins.
I do not recommend for you to try this yourself, as commonly utilized products at home are not effective and can be very erosive to the intestinal tract.
And please do not purchase rabbits and baby chicks for your family unless there is a strong commitment to keep these companions forever.
I wish you all a fabulous day.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.