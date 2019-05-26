Pet owners are dedicated to their companions. As caretakers they spend increasing amounts of money annually to enhance comfort and quality of life for their buddies. They let their fur family sleep in bed with them, they are in posts on Facebook, and appear in photos on their phones.
When it comes to end-of-life decisions, it can be extremely difficult to let go. Our body becomes torn between our mind and our heart. On the one side, we want our animals to live forever. On the other, we know that is not possible.
People have an expectation or understanding about end of life based on the human health care experience. Family members and friends can have continued care with hospice at a facility or at home. Pain is controlled, fluids can be given, other care can be provided so that this is a peaceful experience.
This doesn’t exist in the same way for animals. When there are significant medical problems that can’t be treated or are too cost prohibitive for care, discussions of euthanasia begin.
Euthanasia is using a drug to end life. It stops pain; it stops discomfort. It’s a subject I deal with frequently during my emergency shifts.
Clients sometimes ask about letting their pet die naturally at home. I do not recommend this for several reasons: It’s not a quick and painless process. It can go on for several days depending on the health condition of the animal. They may experience a lot of discomfort depending on the medical issues present.
They do not understand what is going on in their body. They may be experiencing other issues such as organ shutdown, bleeding, dehydration, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and others that are causing them to become depleted.
It is extremely rare that a pet just peacefully dies at home.
My best advice is to look at this situation as objectively as possible. Here are questions I encourage people to think about that can be helpful with making a decision:
- Is your pet not able to eat and/or drink?
- Is there significant vomiting or diarrhea?
- Has there been unexpected weight loss of more than 10% of body weight?
- Is your companion not able to get up to go to the bathroom?
- Is your buddy experiencing significant pain?
- Is there any significant compromise to the heart or lungs?
If the answer to these questions is “yes,” then it is time to consider euthanasia.
As a caretaker and one who is in charge of the animal’s best interest, stopping suffering is very important.
I hope this article is helpful. May all of your animal’s days be filled with joy.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.