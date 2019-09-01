“I want to stay in my home” is an oft-repeated answer to the question of how we want to live as we get older. We crave our independence, enjoy doing things on our own schedules, and appreciate the quietness of time alone — maybe.
I say “maybe” because a lot of TVs stay on in our homes just for the noise factor, so we don’t feel alone.
Television provides entertainment without us having to do anything but choose a channel. Lack of human interaction on a daily basis, however, can be destructive to our brains, damaging the electrical responses necessary to stay connected to the world.
Recently, a friend of mine moved into an assisted living facility. She’s in her mid-90s and is physically getting more frail, but her mind is amazing.
She uses a magnifying glass to read the newspaper, an essential pleasure for her, as she wants to stay current on city and world events. Her never-miss TV program is “Jeopardy.”
She’s consciously doing what she can to stay involved in life, given her limitations.
When the time came for her to move into assisted living, she left her previous life behind her when she shut the door, refusing to waste time and energy fighting or bemoaning the change.
Not that everything is perfect. Transition isn’t simple, but a positive attitude helps. She also likes and appreciates the facility’s staff.
Her compassion for others, always a part of her essence, has become even more thoughtful as she observes the other residents, which prompted her to ask me to write about her fresh reflections.
“I want people to remember how important kindness is,” she says, “and to never ignore its value in our daily lives.”
She speaks about a few fellow residents of various ages who have varying degrees of dementia.
“They’re like small boats in a big ocean,” my friend says. “Not anchored. Searching.”
She adds thoughtfully, “These people need anchor points, someone to just take a few seconds to say that everything is all right or to explain where they can find help.”
As an example, on one occasion a staff member turned on a vacuum cleaner in a room just out of sight, the start-up noise abrupt. My friend noticed a fellow resident’s instant agitation and took the time to explain what was happening. She only needed to be told, then she was able to calm down.
People who experience confusion need extra compassion to sail through the fog of their illogical reality.
“It’s up to us,” my friend says, “to speak to each other, to recognize each other as human beings.”
She was talking specifically about the care facility, where people don’t spend much time in conversation, just some talk during their shared meals, but it also applies everywhere.
Those people who live with memory issues need us, all of us, to take a few seconds or minutes to simply pay attention, to help someone who’s afraid of an unknown.
We are learning that assisted living can be a better environment in some ways than aging in place at home, by yourself. For one, someone is going to see if you are in distress. And just the fact there are other people to share meals with, even if you can’t or don’t want to have a lot of conversation, increases your chances for staying mentally sharper.
In situations like this, we tune in to the people around us without thinking about it, which means we’re not concentrating just on ourselves, so we can be of help to others, too.
Fear and anxiety are easy to see in people’s eyes. If we recognize it and give a little of ourselves, we are paying it forward, because at any moment, it could be us.
And as a fellow resident said to my friend, “In this day and age of concerns about economics, kindness costs nothing.”
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.