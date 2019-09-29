People often ask me where I get my ideas for columns. Well, this one came when a fellow grandmother, Jody Vrabel, and I were chatting while waiting to pick up our grandkids from school.
When I mentioned the column, she zeroed in on me like a laser. A minute later I was convinced to write about Tree Lodi.
Vrabel is passionate about Tree Lodi and has been volunteering for five years, “giving back to Mother Nature and planet Earth, doing my part to help beautify it. It’s up to us to help stem the problems that our planet faces now.”
In 2005, Lodian Joyce Harmon noted that the 100th anniversary of Lodi’s incorporation would occur the next year. She provided an endowment and gathered a big group of people interested in our community’s future. Thus, Tree Lodi was established.
Their foundational goal was to plant 100 trees, a goal they met.
They haven’t slowed down since.
Neither has arborist Steve Dutra, who was Lodi’s park superintendent for the last 15 years of his 37-year career, and who has also volunteered with Tree Lodi from the beginning. Although he retired from the city three years ago, he has continued with Tree Lodi, currently serving as president. Like Jody Vrabel, he is passionate about what he does.
This group provides an incredible opportunity for seniors to volunteer, using their particular talents.
If you’ve got the physical strength to dig a hole for planting, great. But there are plenty of other jobs, big and small, where you might join in on the pleasure and devotion of dedicated people who want to help keep our urban forest thriving.
Urban forest. I love that term. To me, it conjures up images of shade, shelter for wildlife, privacy, beauty, better air quality and much more.
To keep our city forested, the City of Lodi and Tree Lodi partner on many projects. In return for Tree Lodi’s efforts, one of the things the city provides is office space for their meetings (the second and fourth Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.), where they determine the current needs, then sign up for a task or project.
In 2012, with the help of lots of local clubs and schools, they raised $19,500 to buy 208 trees, and overall, since 2005, they’ve planted more than 3,000 trees, losing only a few. That’s because they maintain all the trees they plant for the first three years.
Everything they do is cleared with the city, and Tree Lodi’s value has been placed at $50,000 over the past five years. That’s not just value, but extraordinary value.
Who volunteers? Here’s a partial list:
- People of all ages, especially seniors who have a desire to keep our urban forest improving and thriving.
- High school seniors for their senior project.
- Public and private school groups.
- Some students from California State University, Stanislaus, who are required to work with nonprofits as class work, then find they love it, especially documenting their experience with videos.
- Several Boy Scouts seeking to become Eagle Scouts. Most recently, Lodian Bryce Neuvert created the DeBenedetti Park Tree Laboratory Brochure project. Pick up the brochure as you enter the park, and use its detailed map to identify the various trees.
It’s exciting to see all age groups working together, appreciating each others’ contributions, whether based on youth and energy or life experience and passion.
As you can imagine, Arbor Day is a big deal. In 2020, the city’s celebration of Arbor Day falls on Saturday, April 4. Tree Lodi will rely on volunteers to plant, serve meals for the workers, and man the education table, passing out brochures and answering questions.
All ages and abilities are needed, with jobs for everyone, even cheerleading and encouraging. Everyone brings something to the table.
Lodi is proud of its urban forest, and has been awarded Tree City USA status for 17 years straight. Their goal is to plant more trees than they remove.
For information on how you can help, call Steve Dutra at 209-210-0255 or email sdutra1967@yahoo.com.
It’s a great opportunity to meet new friends, commune with nature and beautify our city — plus you’ll see the results for yourself as a Lodian all year long.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.