Over the past few years, especially while the economy was in a decline, feline pet owners stopped bringing their companions in for annual exams. It became a national trend. Some of the suspected reasons include but are not limited to the fact that cats are more independent than dogs, may live outside, they may not be as close of a companion as their canine housemates, etc.
The truth is that the exam is more important than almost any other procedure that takes place. It is a window into the overall health of your companion. It gives clues to medical problems, and is the very best way to catch things in the earliest stage possible, resulting in the best potential outcome.
Because cats are so independent, they often hide illness. Owners may not be aware of a change in the routine of eating and drinking, urinating, etc. This is especially true for those that go outside. It also may be harder to look in your feline’s mouth, feel lumps on his or her body, etc. Frequently dogs like to be touched all over. Cats? Not so much. And long hair may hide growths, weight loss, wounds, or other issues.
The exam is the first level of identifying problems. Bloodwork or other testing may be recommended depending on your pet’s age or problems. For pets that are 7 years or older, please consider having exams every 6 months, and lab work annually. The money that you spend doing this will save you in the long run. Your companions will thank you.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.