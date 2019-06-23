A well-mannered dog begins with a solid foundation of training beginning as early as possible. A routine schedule and boundaries help animals thrive, and when there are no limits, canines can become not only uncontrollable, but also dominant and dangerously aggressive to the point of going after an owner, family members or friends.
Any pet owner should be able to easily open his/her dog’s mouth, look in the mouth, remove something from the mouth, brush the teeth, touch a pet’s ears, touch a pet’s feet, touch a pet’s bottom, etc. This is important for the basic safety of a companion. It’s also important for basic grooming wellness.
Many pet owners are not able to do such tasks because of fear that their dog will bite them.
When you rescue a dog, they already have many learned behaviors in place, and it can be much harder to manage certain care. Obedience training can help. Sometimes working with a trainer who specializes in behavior problems is needed.
Medications prescribed by your veterinarian can also help. Spaying and neutering can decrease aggression by removing certain hormonal influences.
Why is this a concern?
- Emergency care can be more difficult — if not impossible — without sedating your pet. This can be a big problem, because most health issues are made worse by anesthetic drugs.
- Veterinary staff may be at risk of being bitten.
- Your family and friends can be at risk of being bitten, especially at times when your pet is scared or in pain.
- There can be problems with fighting in multi-pet households.
What can you do?
I encourage all puppy owners to start touching puppies all over from a very young age, with extra attention at the mouth, ears and feet.
Puppy socialization classes can be wonderful. Just make sure the training facility is very clean, and that you carry your pet to and from because of concern for Parvo.
Start leash training as young as possible by letting your dog run around the house with a light-weight leash under supervision. Gradually transition to a regular leash. Then progress to basic commands such as “sit” and “stay.”
Crates are great for house-training as well as training your buddy to know that they can survive being away from you for short blocks of time. An exercise pen can also be used for this.
There are several levels of obedience classes and other types of training once your companion is fully vaccinated. All of these improve your bond with your companion as well as your interaction and communication.
You can teach your dog specific behaviors such as rolling over by giving a treat as a reward. These same types of techniques are utilized in zoos to be able to have wellness checks without needing sedation.
The more you are able to communicate and work with your canine, the easier and less stressful both routine and specialty care will be. Your veterinarian is a great resource to help you with care and behavioral concerns.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.