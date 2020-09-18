Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Eric Rigard is running to serve the State Assembly's 9th District, which represents Lodi and Galt, as well as Elk Grove and south Sacramento.
Why are you running for Assembly?
I am running for office to serve the people in the 9th Assembly District, which include citizens who live in Lodi, as well as Galt, Elk Grove and South Sacramento. I will protect taxpayers and support programs to help those in need. I will also improve education at the Lodi Unified School District. Sex education is the role of parents. I will do all I can to stop the LGBTQ indoctrination of children. Parents have the primary role in raising their children. Let children be children. I will explore how to solve homelessness in Lodi and throughout the 9th Assembly District. I will solicit the input of Lodi growers, to see how I can help them become agriculturalists.
What issues set you apart from your opponent?
I am a Christian. I am pro-family. I am pro-life. I am pro-Second Amendment. I am pro YOU/and YOURS! I love immigrants. I just want immigrants to come to the United States/California legally. I believe in strong borders. I am opposed to sanctuary state/cities. You’ll know where I stand. I will be accountable to you. My prospective constituents in Lodi and throughout the 9th Assembly District will be able to hold me accountable for my voting record.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
The people in California in general and citizens in the 9th Assembly District in particular need help. People want to be able to raise their families in peace. People want government to serve them, protect them and be responsible to them. I will work hard to make sure that they can have clean air, good water, safe streets and good schools, I hope to reduce their tax burden, make it easier for business to prosper, curtail regulation, increase jobs and provide financial aid for Californians, especially after COVID-19.
Do you support or oppose:
- Prop. 15: I oppose property tax increase.
- Prop. 16: I support government preferences, because I support selecting the most qualified person from a diverse pool of applicants with the best skills. I am opposed to quotas.
- Prop. 17: I oppose parolee voting rights.
- Prop. 18: I oppose 17 year old voting.
- Prop. 21: I oppose rent control.
- Prop. 22: I support gig worker classification.
- Prop. 25: I oppose repeal money bill.
Your thoughts on:
Police reform: I support law enforcement, from the Lodi Police Department, Galt City Police Department and San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, the Elk Grove Police Department and Sacramento Police Department. The men and women in law enforcement who serve and protect us in the 9th Assembly District and elsewhere deserve our support and respect. Are there some things that need to be reformed in the police departments in District 9? Yes! I believe in police reform, such as a better recruitment process, annual mental health checks, regular counseling and rotating officers into low crime areas from high crime areas.
Civil rights/racial equality: Our country has seen great progress in race relations. Black people and other people of color are no longer subjugated to sit in the back of the bus and other dehumanizing laws. But there is still work that needs to be done. I would like to spearhead programs that would help marginalized communities in my district have better access to schools, and incentivize them to no longer be dependent on government subsidies. Should I be elected, I want to foster progress that will ensure my constituency can pursue their American dream.
Immigration policy: I believe in legal immigration. No one should sneak in country and then be rewarded because of it. That’s wrong. It’s unfair for the people who stood in line, paid the fees, learned about our country. You may have come here for the best reasons but you can’t break the law to do so. Immigration law needs to be reformed whereby it doesn’t take 10 years to become an American citizen. Immigrants need to assimilate. Immigrants can’t be here for 30 years and still are unable to communicate in English.
Homelessness: While it’s laudatory that the State of California, local governments and the private sector have partnered in addressing homelessness, it hasn’t helped getting people off the streets. Temporary quick fixes aren’t the answer. We must address mental health and treat drug addiction. There are some people who want to be homeless. But then there are other people who are down on their luck and they need a help up.
Affordable housing: Housing affordability has been an issue. Seniors are being priced out of the housing market, because they’re living on Social Security and fixed income. Hosing affordability needs to be addressed in a public/private way. The municipalities needs to work with developers and give them tax breaks.
Cost of higher education: It is time for parents and students to educate themselves on the various options available to them that assist with cutting college cost. Choose a college that you/the student can afford. Choose a path that will set the student up for a “debt free” college degree. Attend community college. Earn an AA degree or certificate of trade. Go directly to the workforce or join an apprentice program, or earn an AA degree and transfer to a four-year university. Stop thinking that the “name” of the college is more important or as important as the degree — the degree is the key.
Economic development/job creation: If we develop the skills and vocational training of young people that would go a long way preparing them to get good paying jobs in the future. We all benefit from a better educated and better trained populace. That will improve the job climate foster business growth and development. Once we get through COVID-19 we can stop punishing small mom and pop businesses.
Contract workers/employment status: AB-5 is not only a misguided law, it’s a job killer. If you take away the flexibility of contract employees, you will hinder their ability to make money and stifle their creativity.
Taxes: I am definitely opposed to increasing taxes in general. But if there are tax increases those tax revenues must be expended for the purpose for which it was passed. Tax revenues cannot be diverted into something else.
State’s role in educational curriculum: I believe that the state’s role in setting educational curriculum should be reduced. This one size fits all doesn’t work. Parents should be the driving force in establishing curriculum at their local school boards. When parents are involved their kids benefit.
Government accountability/transparency: One of the many main reasons why I’m running for office is I want to do my part in helping to restore government transparency and government accountability. Did you know that my opponent voted to abstain three out of 10 legislative votes? You will know where I stand. I will vote up and down. I will be accountable to you. Public airing and public discourse is so important in the legislative process. When I am elected I plan to disseminate newsletters to let you know what’s going on and hold quarterly town hall meetings to solicit your input.
Climate change policy: I am not a climate change denier. The climate fluctuates. But there are things that we can certainly do to improve the overall ecosystem. But as far as man-made climate change I do not believe it has a drastic affect as scientists claim, especially since predictions of global destruction have not panned out. There are many things that are closer to home that we can control, for example cleaning up toxic sites, removing trash from freeways, etc. Better forest management can greatly reduce wildfires.