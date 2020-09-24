Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Jessica Mitchell is running to represent Lodi Unified School District Area 7.
Why are you running for school board?
As a mother of 18 years, a community leader and advocate, it is my duty to ensure equity and equality, along with the emotional and physical well-being of our children are at the forefront of the decision-making process. My children are currently enrolled in Lodi Unified School District. We are directly impacted by the decisions the Board of Trustees make. I believe as both parent and advocate, children deserve the absolute best school experience the public-school system can offer.
Why are you the best candidate for the seat?
As a parent, advocate and community leader, I have the honor of uplifting and ensuring the voices of the community that this seat serves is always heard, and served well.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
It is my mission to uplift the voices of the disenfranchised in our community, to include ensuring the district’s budget is serving the direct needs of students and their families, along with transparency, compassion and diversity among leadership and student facing staff, ensuring cultural inclusion. I will also pursue ensuring school staff, including teachers, students and their families understand our connection is linear and we all have the privilege of serving each other well.
How can Lodi Unified School District better serve the community?
Provide a universal program that serves school staff, teachers, students and families, along with the community that engages and connects everyone in a holistic way.
Your thoughts on:
Student-teacher ratio: Currently, our teachers serve up to 30-plus students in a classroom. This is unacceptable. As studies show, such an environment does not promote a successful learning experience.
Local Control and Accountability Plan expenditures/transparency: Both community and our school board can do better concerning accountability and transparency.
School safety/security: Our schools are currently gated in and some schools have SPD present. This does not promote a safe and engaging learning environment for children. I believe we can serve our schools safety and securely with an alternative approach that doesn't look like we are preparing our children for a catastrophic event or prison.