The incumbent board members representing Lodi Unified School District’s areas 2 and 6 will both be trying to keep their seats against one challenger this November.
Gary Knackstedt said he deserves a second term as Area 2 representative because his service to the board is an extension of his entire professional career as an educator.
The district’s Area 2 encompasses Bear Creek High School, Christa McAuliffe Middle School, and Creekside, Elkhorn, Julia Morgan, John Muir and Manlio Silva elementary schools.
Not only did Knackstedt spend 37 years as a business skills and computer technology teacher at Lodi High School, he coached track, cross country and tennis there for 32 of those years, and served as athletic director for five.
As athletic director, he was involved in the planning and completion of improvements to the school’s baseball field and track facilities, as well as the construction of a new gym.
“I have real world experience in the classroom, athletic fields, administration and as a Lodi school board member,” he said. “I have served both as vice president and president of the board. Education is my passion, not a stepping stone to some other political office.”
If elected, Knackstedt said he pledges to keep campus security a top priority, and work with district staff and site teachers to produce a learning strategy that educates all students under any circumstance.
He also hopes to see students return to schools for in-person instruction as quickly as possible, as well as participating in athletics, band, theater and the industrial arts without the fear of contracting COVID-19.
A native of Bakersfield, Knackstedt earned an associate’s degree from that city’s junior college before earning a bachelor’s degree in business education, as well as his teaching credential, from San Jose State University.
A former staff sergeant with the United States Army Reserves, Knackstedt has lived in Stockton more than 32 years and all nine of his children have attended Lodi Unified schools.
Knackstedt’s challenger this fall is most likely a familiar face to Lodi voters.
Richard Vasquez is a former San Joaquin Delta College trustee who said his experience with that educational institution’s board makes him the right candidate for Lodi. Vasquez was elected to the Delta board in 2016, serving just one term.
“As a trustee I gained an experience of learning and understand how the educational system can empower students learning daily,” he said. “This opportunity helped me become more developed for educating students about higher learning and or motivating students to seek professionalism.”
The former Lodi resident would like to secure funds to improve a better educational experience, by aggressively recruiting, hiring and training innovative teachers.
Once a Delta College student, Vasquez earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice, as well as a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in legal studies from Humphreys University.
Vasquez has lived in Area 2 for four years, and has been a member of the Lodi Arts Commission; Lodi Pets Commission; Lodi Community Action Board; the Lodi Coalition on the Homeless; and the Lodi Lions International Club.
He’s also served as vice president of the Stockton Kiwanis Club, as a member of Stockton’s Measure W committee; and Delta College’s Measure L committee.
Ron Freitas is the only incumbent on the board whose background and career is not related to education, and he’s banking on that to ensure a third term representing Area 6.
“As a Deputy District Attorney for the (San Joaquin County District Attorney’s) Office for over 30 years, I bring a unique set of skills that help guarantee we have the safe and secure schools our children deserve, as well as, ethics and integrity to promote a transparent and responsive leadership,” he said.
Like Knackstedt, Freitas vows to help students return to campus as soon as the district can ensure it is safe for them, as well as for teachers and staff.
In addition, Freitas would like to maintain smaller class sizes throughout the district, expand educational options for students with programs such as career technical education, and improve campus safety.
A native of Los Banos, Freitas has lived in Lodi for 30 years. The district’s Area 6 encompasses McNair High School and Clairmont, Larson, Mosher and Westwood elementary schools.
Freitas has a bachelor’s degree from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and a master’s degree from University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law.
More information about Freitas can be found at www.ronfreitas.com.
Christopher Pack, an information system analyst, is challenging Freitas for the Area 6 seat. Pack is a 2000 graduate of Tokay High School, as well as a 2005 graduate of the United States Coast Guard Recruit Training Center in Cape May, N.J.