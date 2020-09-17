Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Susan Talamantes Eggman is running as a Democrat for the 5th California Senate District seat currently held by State Sen. Cathleen Galgiani, who is terming out.
Why are you running for State Senate?
I’m running for office to give back. I grew up in Turlock and graduated from Turlock High. I joined the Army and became a medic. I returned to help my community as a social worker. I have served on a city council and have served the area in the California State Assembly since 2012. I’m running for Senate to help the Valley. I’m proud to have the support of Senator Galgiani and so many local leaders.
What issues set you apart from your opponent?
My work as a social worker dealing with issues such as substance abuse and mental health, along with my proven experience working across party lines in the State Legislature make me uniquely qualified to take on some of today’s biggest challenges facing California and the Valley. Now — more than ever — we need to work to bring more unity and civility back to our politics and our communities. I believe in recognizing the basic human dignity in each individual and that by seeing the dignity in each other, we can better listen to one another and begin moving this state and country forward — together.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Our top priority today is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring that we get the resources we need — especially for small businesses and workers who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own. I’ll continue my work expanding health care — access to a health care provider and treatment for those suffering from mental illness. I’ll continue to be a strong voice for the Valley.
Do your support Prop. 15? Props. 17 and 18? Prop. 21? Prop. 22? Prop. 25?
One of the things that makes California great is our blend of representative democracy and direct democracy. While elected representatives determine which laws get enacted through the State Legislature, each of us as voters gets to determine which laws are enacted as ballot measures. These measures are now in the hands of all of us — as voters!
Your thoughts on:
Police reform: Effective policing is essential for the safety of every community and effective policing requires the trust of a community. I support reforms that build greater trust and ensure more effective policing. That is why I authored bi-partisan legislation to better enable police departments to use mental health professionals in responding to mental health calls and co-authored the bi-partisan bill to ban the use of chokeholds. It is also why I supported bills to increase training and improve standards relating to police use of force, both of which were negotiated among police organizations and social justice groups — making California a leader in this effort.
Civil rights/racial equality: It is impossible to separate the call for civil rights and racial equality from the effort for police reform. But the issue is broader than police reform and that is why I have supported legislation and voted for budgets that invest more in school districts in disadvantaged communities and provide greater access to higher education
Immigration policy: Immigration policy is far more the domain of the federal government than the state. I support comprehensive immigration reform that includes treating people with basic human dignity and that promotes the economic well-being of the Valley.
Homelessness: In the State Assembly I authored legislation to expand Laura’s Law that permits courts to order outpatient treatment for people with severe mental illness. Too often we are forced to watch people suffer on the streets without treatment and I saw this often as a social worker. I have also worked with my legislative colleagues and the governor to get additional resources but we need more than just money — we need to ensure that those struggling on the street with mental illness get the treatment they need.
Affordable housing: I have supported efforts to fund affordable housing, supported a new rent control law and voted for a statewide bond to build more housing. This is a problem years in the making that requires long-term investment and systemic overhauls. To that end — this year I authored legislation to streamline the approval process for converting hotels and motels into affordable housing. While that legislation fell short this year; I will continue to fight for such common sense measures.
Cost of higher education: I have fought for a new CSU in this area. Too many qualified students are turned away from college or cannot afford to go away to college because the cost of housing is too much. We have worked to make community college tuition free and I have supported efforts to expand access to both the CSU and UC.
Economic development/job creation: The No. 1 thing we need to do over the coming months and into next year is to get the pandemic under control. We absolutely must get it under control to get our economy functioning the way we want. Longer-term, we need investment in higher education — which is why I have been fighting to bring a CSU to the region; and we must support projects like Valley Link (which I authored) that connect the Bay Area-Northern San Joaquin County mega region.
Contract workers/employment status: Employment protections that have been built up over decades were established to protect workers from exploitation and abuse. Employees deserve fundamental protections and those protections should not be able to be circumvented by intentionally misclassifying employees and contractors. The vast majority of businesses function in a way we can be proud of but where abuse exists, it must be addressed.
Taxes: I have supported efforts to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit to help working families out of poverty.
State’s role in educational curriculum: I support the existing approach for curriculum development through collaboration between the State Board of Education, local school districts, and classroom teachers.
Government accountability/transparency: I fought to hold our government accountable when they were spending millions on the twin tunnels project. I chaired the Accountability Committee in the Assembly. I pushed for reforms of for-profit colleges that were ripping off consumers and this last year I supported efforts to rein in predatory lenders.
Climate change policy: The severe weather patterns we have all been enduring are the result of years and decades of national and global neglect of the effects of climate change. California has been a leader on this issue but we must have national leadership and international cooperation to achieve the change we need. Approaches that promote job growth and cleaner energy, such as my AB 693, which established the MultiFamily Affordable Housing Solar Roofs Program, are essential.