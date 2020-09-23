Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Kevin Papineau is running for a seat on the Galt City Council.
Why are you running for city council?
I believe that my experience on the Galt Joint Union Elementary School District Board, Galt Planning Commission and my career have equipped me to be a reasonable voice to help the city face challenges and prepare for the future.
Why are you the best candidate?
I have a balanced background of both professional public service as well as elected/appointed service and have demonstrated the ability to lead and work to bring consensus among differing views.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
To ensure that public safety in Galt remains a top priority so it remains a safe community. To ensure fiscal accountability and help the city overcome its fiscal challenges so we can properly maintain our infrastructure and public spaces. To guide growth within the general plan to maximize Galt's economic development to attract the types of businesses, services and amenities our citizens desire.
How can Galt better serve its citizens?
Galt can listen to the community and more effectively communicate the reasoning behind decisions that are made.