The three Lodi Unified School District board members who are up for re-election this year will all face challengers, but current president Joe Nava will be staving off more than his colleagues.
Nava, who has been on the seven-member board for 12 years, must contend with three newcomers looking to earn their spot and represent the district’s Area 7.
An educator and athletics director his entire career, Nava said he remains the best candidate to represent Area 7, which encompasses Delta Sierra Middle School; Oakwood, Parklane, Sutherland and Wagner-Holt elementary schools; and Plaza Robles High School, all of which are in Stockton.
If elected, Nava said his main goal will be to ensure the district implements a smooth transition back to in-person instruction once students are allowed back on campus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Students need to be in school in order to receive the best education,” he said. “Human interaction is very important for all. Lodi Unified is serving the community every day of the pandemic. Staff, students and parents are informed on a day-to-day basis of the requirements by the Public Health Department of San Joaquin County. I will encourage a plan of action for all staff students and parents.”
In addition to returning to in-person instruction, Nava said he will work to keep sexual education and trade skills curriculum in schools, encourage the continued operation of charter schools in the district, and push for stronger campus safety policies to protect students and staff.
Parent Jessica Mitchell said she is running against Nava to ensure equity and equality, as well as emotional and physical well-being of students, is at the forefront of the district’s agenda.
“My children are currently enrolled in Lodi Unified School District,” she said. “We are directly impacted by the decisions the Board of Trustees make. I believe as both parent and advocate, children deserve the absolute best school experience the public school system can offer. As a parent, advocate and community leader, I have the honor of uplifting and ensuring the voices of the community that this seat serves is always heard, and served well.”
If elected, Mitchell said she will ensure the district’s budget is directly meeting the needs of students, as well as ensure transparency between the board and the community, and cultural inclusion is implemented at all levels.
She would like to see teacher-student ratios decreased across the district, as well as improve safety on all campuses, she added.
For more information about Mitchell, visit www.jessicamitchellforlodiusd2020.com.
Juan Troy is running because he has always had a passion for education, he said, including serving as a substitute teacher and holding a variety of faculty and administration positions at different colleges.
An executive with Humana, Inc. and online faculty member at Trident University, Troy said he wants to ensure district teachers have a voice by speaking with them about their needs. He also wants to improve the district’s distance learning program while ensuring students can return to campus safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I believe Lodi Unified School District can better serve the community by partnering with organizations that hold up our community,” he said. “For example, how are we partnering with the local colleges, other schools and other organizations to address homeless and families who struggle to support their children during these unprecedented times?”
Troy supports educational equality, improved campus security, sex education in the curriculum and more trade school programs to benefit students, he said.
For more information about Troy, visit www.votejuantroy2020.com.
Kelley Marable is the district’s community liaison assistant, and she said she is running to create a more comfortable, safe, healthy and educational learning environment through dialogue and change.
She said she is the best candidate not only because she is familiar with the district’s inner workings and the community it serves, but she holds herself to high expectations.
“I have a great understanding of what students, teachers, families, and faculty may be going through,” she said. “I desire to face unique situations as opportunities to encourage the development of new ideas according to needs, then matching needs with resources and also by allowing the community to be heard and seen. Hopefully I can be a strong positive influence for students, family and community achievements. This is important to me. I will listen, and I will aim for what is in the best interest of student’s well-being.”
Marable said if she is elected, she will work to increase the district’s graduation rates, making sure all students are treated equally, and provide a more positive learning environment.
She would like to examine educational equality and student-teacher ratios, she said, as well as keep charter schools in the district as a choice for parents, and hold the district accountable to taxpayers.
Nava and Marable do not have websites for their campaigns.