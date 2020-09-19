Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Natalie Bowman is running to represent Lodi City Council District 4.
Why are you running for city council?
I’ve been asked by community members to run because so many do not have their needs and values represented, and because my life has always been dedicated to community and civic service, and that is who the best city council members are.
Why are you the best candidate for the District 4 seat?
Despite being the youngest running, I have the widest experience from working in the legal profession, with nonprofits, starting a community center here in Lodi, for a fire protection district, as an independent contractor and small, Lodi business employee, and in emergency and disaster relief services. I am a bridge builder and find the commonalities between different groups so that we can accomplish a common goal, rather than caustic, partisan, and polarized disagreement that gets us nowhere.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
If elected, I will establish a functional response to our homeless and housing crisis, be a bridge builder between the community and the government, and ensure protections for the most marginalized in our community.
How can Lodi better serve its citizens?
Lodi must be more transparent and more accountable to our community. We must set term limits and a separate mayoral-elected position and build into our community-led leadership so that the citizens run the government, not the other way around. Lodi has to actually act on projects and programs rather than stonewalling them, especially for our social services. Lodi must also put in place funding opportunities for small businesses during COVID-19, rather than relying on the county, state, or big government to take care of it for us. We have to take care of one another.
If elected, how do you plan to balance serving the constituents in your district and doing what’s best for the city?
This is one in the same. Our city does not thrive if its people do not. I will work with city staff to be effective and my role is to be the representative for my constituents.
Your thoughts on:
Homelessness: We need a social support model with high levels of accountability geared to the specific type of homelessness. A newly homeless mom and daughter has very different needs than a mentally ill, chronic drug user who has been on the streets for multiple years. We have to understand the wide spectrum of what homelessness encompasses. From there we can take action that helps everything from immediate to preventive care, particularly for mental health and addiction issues. Public accommodations including restrooms, trash services, and needle boxes must be present. I support city and citizen-led initiatives such as the tiny homes program, transitional housing options, and expanding the efforts of our wonderful nonprofits right here in Lodi.
Policing/budgeting: Discussions around policing are extremely divisive. I do not prescribe to “sides,” but rather believe in informed, cooperative solutions. Police are burdened with substantial non-criminal matters. These should be transitioned to nonprofits and our own community so that police time and resources are focused on what is dangerous and severe to our community. We must also recognize that society and our government system is still racist and sexist, and not turn a blind eye to people hurt by it.
Development/growth: Contrary to the general impression of recent development, Lodi’s growth has been well under its 2% growth cap. I believe in protecting small businesses and keeping affordable housing options, but recognize that our community is enriched by growth and development with more jobs and income. It’s a balance to take seriously. For District 4, we need development to fund improvements in our community, since there is no outward expansion available to us.
Economic development/job creation: My emphasis for District 4 is providing transitions from high school into the workforce. We have an incredibly high number of youth and we cannot allow a lack of planning and opportunities to push kids into gangs, crime, or drugs. This means expanding programs and connections in high school to trades, to community college, and to local businesses.
Affordable housing: District 4 needs more affordable housing, and the City of Lodi must provide financially feasible opportunities for landlords to do so while meeting the strict requirements of affordable housing. It takes effort, and funds, but so does taking care of and cleaning up after homeless folks who can not afford to pay their rent anymore.
Service priorities: Fixing District 4’s roads and sidewalks, cleaning up our parks and expanding green spaces, and housing for seniors, low income services, and mental health services.
State vs. local control: Our community knows what’s best for us, and local decisions have the biggest impacts on people’s quality of life. Our city is also part of bigger systems like the county, state, and federal government. We should lead by example, listening to citizens and making decisions and advocating at the upper levels of government on their behalf. At the same time, city council needs to make the most of the support and services that other levels of government can provide.
Marijuana ordinances: Marijuana is legal in California and San Joaquin County will very likely be passing its own measure this November. Lodi must not lose the funding opportunities that dispensaries and growers bring to our community. And, of course, these ordinances must be strictly evaluated to protect children, schools, and wine grape growers. I’d encourage everyone to look into the studies for dispensaries because they do not increase crime. I would require income from marijuana related businesses to be set aside for our children, youth employment, and mental health programs.
Diversity in local government: One of the best ways to ensure diversity in local government is to build into and support our marginalized communities. When communities are successful financially, it gives opportunities to do extra roles like government and elected positions. Our hiring process must also include diversity requirements.
Accountability to taxpayers/ratepayers: Always! We must be accountable and it starts with greater transparency, plus more communication from city council to our citizens. Having public sessions is not enough, council members must actively reach out and inform their constituents.