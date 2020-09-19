Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Incumbent JoAnne Mounce is running to continue representing Lodi City Council District 4.
Why are you running for city council?
I love Lodi and the east side where I have lived for over 30 years. I still have much work to do.
Why are you the best candidate for the District 4 seat?
I am the best candidate because I know the area and the people; I have the experience to accomplish tasks to help the citizens of the district. As just one example: I had a request for bus service to school for the children of the east side due to safety concerns. With staff’s help, I was able to secure free bus rides for every student in the Lodi area. Additionally, the city will be facing many difficult financial times in the near future. I have the skill set to help guide the city to success insuring services to the community.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
I will continue to fight for programs like the alley replacement plan, graffiti abatement, sidewalk replacement and other infrastructure and beatification plans I helped initiate. I will also continue to push for road repair (eight streets will be paved in years 2020/2021), public safety and gang prevention, superior fire protection, solutions for homeless, grants for home repairs, and free Wi-Fi for the district. And most importantly strive for a Neighborhood Watch group on every street on the east side to help build pride and communication within the district.
How can Lodi better serve its citizens?
Communication is key to community involvement. I fought for translations of all city council meeting agendas and on-site translators. By increasing Neighborhood Watch groups, the city can better communicate and build synergy and pride within the community.
If elected, how do plan to balance serving the constituents in your district and doing what’s best for the city?
By evidence of my past service on the city council and tasks listed above, I will continue to balance both very well.
Your thoughts on:
Homelessness: Lodi is too small to have a navigation center. We have invested time and energy into our police department to help manage our homeless crisis and I would recommend adding a task force made up of mental health workers to help assist our officers in placement of those who wish to change their lives. For those who do not wish to change their lives, we want to make every effort to reunite those individuals with their families our move them to the community from which they came. We need to do our best to remove the homeless from out of downtown and our parks by finding a location outside of city limits for those who choose not to take part in our outreach.
Policing/budgeting: I am a strong supporter of public safety. Both the Lodi Professional Firefighters and the Police Officers Association of Lodi have endorsed me as a result. As proven by past experience, the best way to reduce crime in our east side neighborhoods is by increasing the efforts of community oriented policing and strengthening our Neighborhood Watch programs. I will continue to support Parks and Recreation at our community center (Hutchins Street Square) and sports facilities, and by increasing gang alternative programs in our schools to reduce violence and help the families of the east side.
Development/growth: I have always been a fan of growth that is sensitive to our agricultural heritage. As Lodi continues to grow, I will fight for diversified housing so that everyone in Lodi is able to afford to live here.
Economic development/job creation: As I have proven in my service on council as well as my work with the League of California Cities and the San Joaquin Partnership, I will work hard to promote Lodi for both economic development and job creation, and not just minimum wages jobs. Lodi needs good paying manufacturing jobs. During my last time as mayor, I was able to relocate 67 high-paying manufacturing jobs to Lodi and I am currently working with staff to bolster Lodi’s attributes with GoBiz. It will also be very important to secure a Delta campus here in Lodi to ready our workforce.
Affordable housing: I guess the best question is what is affordable? I look to Cranes Landing senior housing located on Tienda Drive as a true example of affordable housing. Cranes Landing is an eight-year project that came together with the help of Eden Housing, the city and the state. Lodi needs more projects like Cranes Landing to create truly affordable housing in Lodi. I will also fight for diversified housing within new development encouraging homebuilders to create small units, and duplexes creating more affordable housing options.
Service priorities: All the services that our valuable employees provide are priorities. From fire and police protection, to water service, to streets, Lodi citizens have let us know what their priorities are with the passing of Measure L. The voters have asked for more police officers, fire protection, parks and recreation programs, and additional homeless solutions.
State vs. local control: As a past president of the League of California Cities, I am a strong advocate for local control. Lodi is not Los Angles. We don’t need Sacramento legislators dictating to Lodi how we manage out city. As I have done for many years, I will continue to fight for local control.
Marijuana ordinances: I am not opposed to having a renewed debate about the benefits vs. the perils of the current city ordinance.
Diversity in local government: I would appreciate a continued conversation. The city has much diversity in rank and file, upper management and council. Yes, there is always room for growth as long as the candidates, for any job, are viable.
Accountability to taxpayers/ratepayers: Transparency is always the answer to accountability. The city must be transparent to the community so that the community drives the agenda of the council. The city council should always listen to our citizens first. I care deeply about this issue. My grandmother always taught me: God gave you two ears and one mouth. You should listen twice as much as speaking.