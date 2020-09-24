Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Juan Troy is running to represent Lodi Unified School District Area 7.
Why are you running for school board?
I am running because I have always had a passion for education. I have served as a sub and have held faculty and program administrator positions at different colleges, currently serving as an online faculty member with Trident University. In addition, I have concerns about the teacher-to-student ratio and the current environment of learning for our children. While the online platform works, we need to make sure it is available to all of our children. I have nieces and nephews that are attending Lodi Unified School District and I'd like to make sure their learning experience is a memorable one with strong outcomes.
Why are you the best candidate for the seat?
I am the best candidate for the seat because I believe in our teachers and our children. For a long time teachers have not been included. I will serve as an advocate for not just our children but our teachers as well.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
What I hope to accomplish is three-pronged: 1. I hope to ensure our teachers have a voice and I hope to accomplish this by speaking with the teachers and learning more about their needs and including them at the table. 2. Identify what’s missing in the online program and find out what’s working and what’s not working. Are there issues with internet connections and how do we fix this issue? 3. Identify what the plan is to have our children return to school safely during this pandemic.
How can Lodi Unified School District better serve the community?
I believe Lodi Unified School District can better serve the community by partnering with organizations that hold up our community. For example, how are we partnering with the local colleges, other schools and other organizations to address the homeless and families who struggle to support their children during these unprecedented times
Your thoughts on:
Educational inequality: Every student deserves a quality education and every teacher deserves to have what they need to provide a quality education.
Student-teacher ratio: I believe there needs to be a solid recruitment plan and better planning to allow for reduced number of students in each class. This would allow our teachers to provide and support our children in a manner that allows the teacher to be successful and the student to have greater and better outcomes.
Local Control and Accountability Plan expenditures/transparency: I believe this plan should be visible and inclusive of teachers.
School safety/security: School safety/security is extremely important and particularly during these unprecedented times. As we prepare a plan for our children and teachers to return to school, we need to ensure security/safety is a priority
Sexual education curriculum: Sex Education is very important and should be part of the high school curriculum. There are several disparities in certain communities as it relates to HIV, STDs, and AIDS. Awareness of these disparities and how to control them should be taught during the high school years.
Trade schools/skills: We should have more trade school programs in partnership with the local community colleges/trade schools. There are students who may want to go down the track of trade school as opposed to a 4 year college. We should support our students with this path.
Technology in education: I believe the technology in education path should be included in the trade schools/skills path. Make it a program that is connected with our local community colleges and trade schools.
Charter schools: I’m not against charter schools but when it comes to funding for our schools, I would prefer funding go to our public schools and low-performing schools who are not chartered.
School discipline: I’m in favor of a school discipline plan that is focused on not just suspension but detention as well. However, make it a learning experience for the students. Let our students know that there are consequences to bad decisions. Come up with a writing exercise to allow them to write and reflect on what they did and why it was wrong. Maybe include this in the detention.