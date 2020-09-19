Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Ramon Yepez is running to represent Lodi City Council District 4.
Why are you running for city council?
The neighborhoods that comprise District 4 have been effectively underrepresented for decades. This election is my chance to represent a neighborhood I grew up in. I want to make Lodi a more equitable and representative city, one that respects all its citizens and is responsive to their needs. I want the city government to be in constant conversation with its constituents, not out of reach and out of touch. I want to make Lodi a smart city, utilizing technology to better serve the people. Finally, I want to use my skills in economic development to attract new businesses to town.
Why are you the best candidate for the District 4 seat?
My work experience and education has prepared me well to serve on the city council. My past experience as a candidate in an election marred by the incompetence of election officials has emboldened me to make sure that every voice in District 4 is heard. My experience of being ignored by the city as a resident of District 4 inspires me to boldly insist on a seat at the table and a voice for an area of Lodi that has always been underserved, at best. The east side deserves a strong advocate on the city council, which I will be. I am a team player who can achieve goals by building consensus. I believe that far too many politicians forget that they are elected as representatives.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
My main goals are to improve decaying infrastructure, find effective solutions to homelessness and attract businesses and jobs to our neighborhoods. First, I want to improve the infrastructure of District 4. Second, my goal at city council will be to collaborate with state and county agencies to improve the problem of homelessness in Lodi by reducing the number of people on the streets. Third, I will create a business-friendly atmosphere, so Lodi becomes an attractive city to new businesses. Economic development and strategic planning will ensure the future of our children is brighter by attracting high-paying jobs to the city.
How can Lodi better serve its citizens?
The city council needs to be in constant conversation with its constituents, not out of reach and out of touch. The citizens should feel comfortable contacting their local elected officials to raise their concerns. So, elected officials should facilitate ways to be more accessible to their constituents. For example, city council officials should have informal neighborhood meetings in their districts to hear the concerns of their citizens. At the same time, our government should be transparent, so citizens know where their tax dollars are being spent. Placing all public records online will make them easier to navigate for the public while making the local government more transparent.
If elected, how do plan to balance serving the constituents in your district and doing what’s best for the city?
I am an excellent listener who wants the people of District 4 to finally have a say in decisions that affect them. But at the same time, I will do what is best for the city, too. I plan to balance that by making my decisions using a cost-benefit analysis approach. This way, I can assess the cost and benefits of my decisions for my constitutes and the city. Therefore, I will make decisions with minimum cost for the city (and taxpayers) and maximum benefit for residents.
Your thoughts on:
Homelessness: The goal has to be permanent housing and secure employment. To achieve this goal, we need to involve the whole community in the decision-making process, including the homeless population itself. Homeless people have to be willing to help themselves. It’ll be my responsibility as a city leader to help homeless people get their lives back. I understand that mental illness and substance-abuse issues can make people feel so hopeless that they give up and stop trying. And during this pandemic we need to do everything we can (from free meals to rent waivers) to keep people from falling through the cracks. But we can only help those who are willing to accept our help.
Policing/budgeting: We need to review the budget of the police department to determine if it is being used in the most efficient way, so police officers have the best tools and training to fight crime. The introduction of new technologies could save the police department money. Those savings could be used on outreach and preventive programs to increase public trust in our police department. One problem that the police department has is that some residents don’t even report crimes because they don’t trust the police. We need outreach programs, so these citizens can feel comfortable reporting crimes.
Development/growth: Lodi is a slow-growth town that doesn’t want to replicate the sprawl of other cities. As a councilman, I will be a supporter of any project that expands Lodi in a responsible way. I will fight to protect our greenbelt on the south. It is important we have our greenbelt between Lodi and Stockton so Lodi can keep its distinctive charm.
Economic development/job creation: Economic development should be thoughtful, robust and long-lasting. When decisions are made in ignorance, the effects are ineffective, at best; harmful, at worst. City leaders must consult the community (i.e. the taxpayers) about their interests to determine what is best for the residents. The interests of workers should never be an afterthought to economic development. And city leaders should be humble enough to ask for help — economists can provide insights that guide them when making decisions that can shape an economy for decades. I will work hard to create an atmosphere that will attract new businesses to Lodi.
Affordable housing: I’d begin by trying to de-stigmatize affordable housing. Opposition to affordable housing can be strong. If the public were educated about affordable housing, the hope is that opposition would not prevent solutions. Any plan would have to focus on making sure that housing isn’t just affordable now, but in the future. The city can preserve existing rental units that are affordable and ensure that any new development in the city is also affordable. We should consider rezoning some areas to allow for higher density and we should look for land on which to build affordable housing to prevent overcrowding.
Service priorities: I want to serve the residents of District 4. This is a new district and the neighborhoods that comprise it have been ignored for decades. They finally have a chance to have their voices heard. I will be in constant conversation with my constituents once elected to make sure that their concerns are addressed, and their needs are met.
State vs. local control: The state is an essential source of funding for our city, from providing home loans to low-income residents ($800,000 from the state Housing & Community Development Department in 2009) to recent aid under the state Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act ($870,000). But there needs to be a healthy and robust state-city partnership. When we accept aid, we don’t give up our autonomy. Local elected officials are in the best position to know the needs of their constituents and how best to meet them. Any effort by the state to dilute the power of local elected officials should be resisted strenuously.
Marijuana ordinances: I support the current ordinances on marijuana.
Diversity in local government: Lodi is a diverse city and our local government should reflect that diversity. More diversity on the city council will improve our town by giving a voice to unheard citizens. It will make our city more inclusive and fairer for all citizens of Lodi.
Accountability to taxpayers/ratepayers: Accountability for how our tax dollars are spent is one my most important responsibilities the city government has. I will make sure that our taxes are used in the most effective way to make Lodi better. I will review the budget with an economist’s eyes so I can ensure that our tax dollars are spent in the most effective way.