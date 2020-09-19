For the first time since the City of Lodi converted to district elections, Councilwoman JoAnne Mounce will have challengers vying to unseat her this fall.
Mounce, a member of the Lodi City Council since 2004, will not have one opponent on Nov. 3. She will have three, two of whom are seeking election for the first time.
One of those challengers is Natalie Bowman, a paralegal and co-founder of a local nonprofit, and the youngest candidate in the race.
Bowman, 24, said many community members have asked her to run because they feel their needs and values aren’t being represented on the council.
If elected, Bowman said she will act as a bridge builder between residents and city government.
“Lodi must be more transparent and more accountable to our community,” she said. “Our city does not thrive if its people do not. I will work with city staff to be effective and my role is to be the representative for my constituents.”
Issues Bowman would like to address as a council member include providing safe, affordable housing to residents, and protecting “mom and pop” businesses from being overtaken by big-box retailers.
She would also like to reform policing in Lodi by allowing the appropriate nonprofit organizations to handle incidents that are non-criminal and permit officers to perform the job duties in which they were trained.
Providing easier access to resources for the homeless, improving parks and open spaces, and updating the city’ municipal codes — which she says are “antiquated” — are also issues she would like to tackle if elected.
A native Lodian, Bowman co-founded Partners for International Cooperation, has worked as the clerk of the board for the Tracy Rural County Fire Protection District, and is currently a paralegal at Bowman & Berreth, LLP.
For more information about Bowman, visit www.natibowman.com.
Local business owner Shak Khan also said District 4 is not being properly represented on the council, and that he would be a vocal advocate for his constituents if elected.
“Our neighborhood has disproportionately been impacted by homelessness, crime, blight and a lack of job opportunities,” he said. “As someone who has grown up in the district, I have seen how our area has not always benefited from Lodi’s progress. As a small business owner, young parent and community volunteer, I believe I am uniquely suited to be an effective city council (representative) for Lodi’s east side.”
If elected, Khan wants to help boost economic development in the Heritage District, and recently purchased the Round House Tavern at 104 E. Lodi Ave., which he plans to convert into a restaurant and bar, to become a business incubator.
Khan, 30, believes the Lodi police and fire departments need to hire more officers and firefighters in order to keep the city safe from crime and blight, and wants to help the city’s homeless get out of their current situations.
Originally from Pakistan, Khan’s family moved to Lodi when he was 5. After graduating from Lodi High School, he attended San Joaquin Delta College and earned certification as a medical assistant from Lodi Technical Academy. He later became an intelligence contractor for the U.S. Army overseas for seven years.
For more information about Khan, visit www.shakforlodi.com.
Mounce’s third challenger is Ramon Yepez, a data scientist who grew up in District 4 and said it is time for new leaders to take the city council dais.
“My experience of being ignored by the city as a resident of District 4 inspires me to boldly insist on a seat at the table and a voice for an area of Lodi that has always been underserved, at best,” he said. “The east side deserves a strong advocate on the city council, which I will be. I am a team player who can achieve goals by building consensus. I believe that far too many politicians forget that they are elected as representatives.”
If elected, Yepez hopes to improve the city’s infrastructure, which he believes is decaying and has been ignored by the council for years. He would also like to examine which intersections have the most accidents and make them safer, as well as repair sidewalks and roads throughout his district.
Other issues Yepez plans to address if he is elected include homelessness and attracting businesses to the city, the latter of which can be done by creating a business-friendly atmosphere and providing entrepreneurs resources for success, he said.
Yepez, 32, is a graduate of Lodi High School who earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from University of the Pacific in 2011 and a master’s degree in data science in 2018. He is currently employed by Biome Makers, Inc. in West Sacramento. In 2018, he ran unsuccessfully for the Lodi Unified School District’s Board of Education seat in District 5.
For more information about Yepez, visit www.ramon4lodi.com.
Mounce said she is seeking re-election to the District 4 seat because she still has much work to do for her neighbors and constituents on the east side.
“I know the area and the people,” she said. “I have the experience to accomplish tasks to help the citizens of the district. As just one example, I had a request for bus service to school for the children of the east side due to safety concerns. With staff’s help, I was able to secure free bus rides for every student in the Lodi area.”
If re-elected, Mounce said she will continue to fight for programs like the alley replacement plan, graffiti abatement, sidewalk replacement and other infrastructure and beautification plans, all of which she helped to create and implement during her previous terms on the council.
“Additionally, the city will be facing many difficult financial times in the near future. I have the skill set to help guide the city to success in ensuring services to the community,” she said.
She will continue to push for improved road conditions, grants for home repairs, solutions to the city’s homeless situation, superior fire protection and free Wi-Fi for residents of her district.
In addition, she’d like to implement a Neighborhood Watch group on every street in the Heritage District to improve safety, create a sense of pride and establish communication among residents.
Mounce, 59, is a Lodi native and is the manager of Dougherty CPAs, Inc. An alumna of Lodi Academy and Delta College, during her time on the council Mounce has served as mayor, and has represented the city at the League of California Cities and San Joaquin Partnership. She was also a founding member of the Lodi Eastside Improvement Committee, now the Lodi Improvement Committee.
For more information about Mounce, visit www.lodicitycouncil.com.