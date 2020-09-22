Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Mikey Hothi is running to represent Lodi City Council District 5.
Why are you running for city council?
I’m running for Lodi City Council District 5 to resolve issues that have been unaddressed in the City of Lodi. I will help the city do more to support businesses, individuals, and families trying to survive during this pandemic, address the city’s growing unhoused community crisis, and create more amenities and activities for residents and visitors.
Why are you the best candidate for the District 5 seat?
I have a proven track record of helping bring positive change for Lodi. When Lodi Lake was dealing with an erosion issue, I led the charge to secure $1 million in state funds to shore up our embankments. When the city was hit with a ransomware attack, I fought to secure $500,000 to strengthen our cyber-security. I also fought to secure $7 million to combat internet crimes against children.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
I’d like to provide more support for those who are struggling during this pandemic, address the growing unhoused community issue, and youth services. I will work to build more green space, including walking, jogging, and biking trails throughout town. Additionally, I would like to focus on ensuring our citizens and visitors feel safe in Lodi.
How can Lodi better serve its citizens?
We need to transition our unhoused community off the streets and into adequate and approved space, support businesses and residents who are struggling through this pandemic, and bring good-paying jobs to town.
If elected, how do you plan to balance serving the constituents in your district and doing what’s best for the city?
I plan to vote for what is in the best interest of the city, listening to residents and those who want to contribute to making Lodi a better place to live and visit.
Your thoughts on:
Homelessness: Provide our first responders and emergency personnel additional training and resources with an emphasis on helping those suffering through a mental health crisis. Also provide transitional housing to those who need a hand up and enforcement for those who are breaking the law.
Policing/budgeting: As a city, we have necessary costs for funding the training and retaining of officers. The men and women who serve our community as officers have one of the hardest jobs, and at the same time are afforded an immense amount of responsibility to our citizens. It would be a beneficial long-term strategy to use the funds allocated through their budgets to reinforce training and procedures to provide them the tools they need to help our citizens and keep our community safe.
Development/growth: I support smart growth and in-fill development. Lodi has some of the most beautiful landscapes in California. Our development and growth should emphasize and support our local scenery and provide sustainable growth for our community and visitors.
Economic development/job creation: I will proactively engage with potential job creators. I’ve been working with the Lodi Chamber on a Grow in Lodi business development tour where we’re inviting potential investors on a virtual tour to show the amenities that Lodi has to offer. I am determined to secure good-paying jobs for all who call Lodi home.
Affordable housing: I will work to ensure that Lodi has an adequate supply of housing that is affordable for the average Lodian. I am committed to making Lodi an attractive place to call home, and a large part of that is creating communities that allow diversity of perspective and inclusion.
Service priorities: A fundamental part of my campaign, and one of the many benefits to living in Lodi, is maintaining affordable electric utility rates. To keep our city thriving, we have to fully fund our parks and open community spaces that provide value for residents and those who love to visit Lodi.
State vs. local control: I plan to be the bridge between our city and the state as I work for Assemblymember Jim Cooper and have leveraged state resources to improve our community. Our community has unique needs and I’d like the city council to have the flexibility to address them.
Marijuana ordinances: The state has legalized our ability as a city to make revenue off of marijuana and unfortunately illegal grows are operating in Lodi, drawing revenue that should go to our coffers and diverting public safety dollars. We need to transition these funds away from the bad actors and work to build them into a zone that works for Lodi, well away from schools or our children.
Diversity in local government: Government should be representative of the community it serves, and as your city council member I will bring a perspective that has been underrepresented in Lodi.
Accountability to taxpayers/ratepayers: As a commissioner on the Measure L Sales Tax Oversight Commission, I oversee sales tax revenue to ensure voters are getting what they bargained for. I will continue to be a fierce advocate for the taxpayer as your next city council member.