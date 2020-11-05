The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters provided its last hourly election results update at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and Shakir “Shak” Khan remained atop the Lodi City Council District 4 race.
Khan appears to have bested incumbent JoAnne Mounce by garnering 45.78% of the vote, tallying 472 ballots cast for his campaign.
Mounce collected 204 ballots for 19.79% of the vote on Lodi’s east side. Ramon Yepez received 200 ballots for 19.4%, while Nati Bowman tallied 154 votes for 14.94%, according to Wednesday results.
“I’m really happy that the voters supported me and put their faith in me,” Khan said Wednesday. “I’m going to make sure I don’t break their trust and faith, and I’m going to stick to my platform to make the east side safer, as well as all of Lodi.”
Khan thanked his opponents for their efforts during the race, stating all three also worked hard to campaign for the District 4 seat.
“Winning and losing is part of any race, but they all did great jobs and I wish them the best of luck,” he said. “I hope I can reach out and work with them on important issues facing the city in the future, especially JoAnne, because she has a lot of experience on this council. Nati and Ramon also have some great ideas and I hope they’d be willing to work with not just me, but the entire council.”
Although he displayed sportsmanship toward his opponents in his victory statement, Khan also accused them of attempting to smear his campaign last week in a social media post explaining his recent legal troubles.
Khan was arrested by San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputies Oct. 28 on charges of money laundering, conspiracy and illegally operating a gambling business in Stockton. He declined to comment on the arrest Wednesday, directing inquiries to his attorney, Allen Sawyer.
A phone call to Sawyer was not returned.
Angela Hayes, spokeswoman for the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, said charges have not yet been filed against Khan.
According to the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Office, more than 180,000 voters submitted or cast ballots in Tuesday’s election, making up 46% of the county’s 365,839 registered voters.
The total number of ballots sent to District 4 voters was not known, the office said.
The next round of tabulated results is expected to be posted on the Registrar’s website on Nov. 5 at 9 p.m.
MIkey Hothi, district manager for Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, also appears to have won his bid for Lodi’s District 5 seat as of Wednesday morning.
Hothi garnered 1,543 ballots for 54.12% of the vote, while local businessman Michael McKnight collected 741 ballots for 25.99%. Student Hector Madrigal received 551 votes for 19.33%.
McNerney defeats Amador for U.S. Congressional District 9
Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, has held onto his lead for the 9th Congressional District seat for the third time against Lodi resident Tony Amador.
McNerney has collected 96,487 tallies for 61.5% of the vote. Amador garnered 60,318 tallies for 38.5% of the vote.
The 9th District comprises most of San Joaquin County to the west, the eastern portion of Contra Costa County, and sliver of Sacramento County in the south.
In San Joaquin County, some 58,232 people voted for the incumbent, comprising 61.8% of the vote, while 35,953 people voted for the challenger, making up 38.2%.
In Sacramento County, Amador collected 3,201 votes for 53.5% of the vote, to McNerney’s 2,778 tallies for 46.5%.
Despite McNerney’s large lead, there are still 36 days left to count ballots for the race, according to the California Secretary of State’s office.
Cooper, Eggman and Flora victorious in state races
Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, garnered 72,563 votes Tuesday for 68.2% of ballots cast in the race for the 9th District seat. His challenger, Eric Rigard, tallied 33,817 votes for 31.8%.
Assemblyman Heath Flora, D-Ripon, edged out Lathrop City Councilman Paul Akinjo for the 12th District. Flora received 73,813 votes for 57.4% of ballots cast, while Akinjo collected 54,717 votes for 42.6%.
Assemblywoman Susan Eggman, D-Stockton, is moving to the Senate, receiving 124,703 votes for 58.4% of the ballots cast for the District 5 seat. Former Modesto Mayor Jim Ridenour tallied 88,693 votes for 41.6%.
Lodi Unified School District incumbents retain seats
Three incumbents on the Lodi Unified School District’s Board of Education retained their seats Wednesday.
Gary Knackstedt staved off Richard Vasquez by tallying 3,552 votes for 63.61% of total ballots cast. Vasquez garnered 2,009 votes for 35.98%.
Ron Freitas handily defeated Christopher Pack, collecting 3,401 votes for 75.43% of ballots. Pack received 1,097 votes for 24.33%.
Joe Nava collected 1,516 votes for 38.41% of the vote, while Jessica Mitchell received 1,209 votes for 30.63%.
New faces on Galt City Council
With all 10 precincts reporting as of Wednesday, Jay Vandenburg and Kevin Papineau became the newest members of the Galt City Council. Vandenburg received 2,408 votes for 29% of ballots cast, while Papineau tallied 2,177 for 26%. The two new members replace Paige Lampson and Curt Campion, both of whom did not seek re-election this year.
Parker re-elected to Galt Joint Union High School District; Denier out
Terry Parker retained her seat on the Galt Joint Union High School District Tuesday, collecting 4,738 votes, while Patrick Maple secured the second seat up for grabs on the board, eking out 3,620 tallies. Incumbent Dan Denier garnered 3,575 votes.
Two new additions to Galt Joint Union Elementary School District
Traci Skinner and Casey Raboy both took the two seats on the Galt Joint Union Elementary School District. Skinner received 3,176 votes, while Raboy collected 3,112. Jared Brian Gaynor tallied 2,118 votes.
Garcia takes Delta College Area 5
Kathleen Garcia, a former member of the Stockton Unified School District Board of Education, defeated incumbent Stephan Castellanos for a seat on the San Joaquin Delta College Board of Trustees.
Garcia received 6,536 votes, while Castellanos tallied 5,649. Bruce Giudici received 4,007 votes.