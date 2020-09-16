Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Tony Amador is running as a Republican for the 9th U.S. Congressional District seat, which represents most of San Joaquin County, and parts of Sacramento and Contra Costa counties.
Why are you the best candidate for the seat?
I am the best candidate for the seat because I clearly understand the duties of a U.S. House of Representatives member. I would represent the people, as envisioned by our forefathers in the Constitution, who formed our republic. The incumbent is a partisan Democrat beholden to his party structure. As an independent thinker, I am committed to representing the constituents and will challenge either party for the benefit of my constituents, while performing my duties as a representative. My experiences at the local, state and federal levels, in various capacities, from Youthful Offender and Narcotic Addict parole board member, director of The California Youth Authority, deputy director of the California Unemployment Development Department and veteran police officer have given me the widest range of experiences to be the best and most experienced representative of the people in the 9th Congressional District. My federal experiences as a Member of the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board., and as U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of California adds a well-rounded government experience to my representation duties.
What issues set you apart from your opponent?
I differ from the current member as I will bring focus and energy to solve the DACA issue facing our country and the migrants brought to our country as minors, who followed the laws of our country, were model citizens, and are deserving of an opportunity to prove their loyalty to our country. Neither party has used common sense to bi-furcate the DACA issue from total immigration reform. Another issue that separates me from the incumbent is his lack of interest in solving the border problems in our hemisphere over those of the Middle East. Drug cartels deal in more than drugs and are currently engaged in the crime of human trafficking, using child trafficking as a way of making money. The Mala Salva Trucha or MS13 gangs, pose as big a problem for our constituents. For 14 years the incumbent has professed to be an advocate for veterans. His most recent progress was turning over a spade of dirt for a long-promised veterans clinic. Former Congressman Denham had the greatest hand in moving the project forward. The national debt has mushroomed, at a time when the incumbent has relinquished his congressional vote, (by proxy letter) to Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin. Not one program has been cut to reduce the size of government.
Your thoughts on:
Police reform: I oppose so-called federal control and the defunding of local police.
Foreign diplomacy/intervention: We should not be the police of the world. All the leaders of the United Nations have all been socialists or communists. Why do we as a nation pay the bulk of the costs of the U.N. They have held us back in undeclared wars, calling them police actions in both Korea and Vietnam. Ideally, we should not be under a world organization and should at the very least make these despotic countries pay their share of the dues to the U.N. The price (of foreign conflicts) goes beyond a ballooning national debt but has been paid by the blood of our young soldiers in death or injury, but also returning home with psychological challenges.
Immigration policy: I have previously discussed the fact that our southern border is more important than the borders in the Middle East or in other nations abroad. As far as immigration we need unskilled workers as well as skilled workers for our prosperous nation to continue to progress. We should set up a “real labor exchange” program with our neighbors to the south, especially Mexico. The old Bracero program could be modified, improved upon which would help our economy and that of Mexico. DACA has laid dormant, while both parties fought over phony impeachment charges against our president. The Democrats have nothing to show for the needs of the immigrants, and use undocumented as political fodder, convincing them that they are victims of the Republican Party. I will challenge my own party to move immigration issues towards a beneficial resolution. We should not give up our sovereign rights as a nation and need to protect our borders. I am not an advocate of open borders.
Economic policy/free trade: The framers of our constitution envisioned trade as a bilateral tool, benefiting two countries, but not a ceding of independence to world bodies such as the WTD. I am supportive of our leaving the body, just as England left the European Union, a system that takes away independence of individual countries and places control and decision-making into the hands of world bodies. Free trade is not free if we empower foreign powers to decide through world bodies disagreements in the pacts.
Health care: The best health care is provided in a competitive market, not in a socialized system. Long waits such as in Canada will be the result if we turn to government to control health care. Socialized medicine is government control. In a free-market economy, health should not be a government produced product.
Gun control: How cute. Why not Second Amendment rights. The fact that it is posed as gun control lets the reader understand the Constitution plays no part on this subject. Firstly, the Second Amendment was not envisioned to be placed in our amendments because the founders forgot about hunters and target shooters. No, the amendment was a right for the citizenry to defend themselves, heaven forbid, even against a despotic government that may run amok. Does Hitler, Stalin, Mao ring a bell? They all supported gun control. The Second Amendment clearly separates me from the incumbent, who is a gun control advocate. Why not control knives, automobiles, doctors/hospitals who kill more people than guns? I am a strong advocate for the Second Amendment in our Constitution. Finally, educate the public — assault weapons could be a baseball bat, a pill, an automobile, etc.
Education: The federal government should get out of the business of education. It is a state function. Yes, competition is good in this area. Public schools in many parts of the country are failing our students. Here in California, it is terrible. We cannot depend on the federal largesse to bring up the standards in our schools. Minorities have suffered the most. Let them have vouchers and shop for the best schools. I support eliminating the federal department of education. Keep it local and accountable. Support minorities who are paying the price in sub-standard schools, falling further behind in the pursuit of a good education and an opportunity for the American Dream.
Religious freedom/civil liberties: It is in the Constitution, one of the greatest documents ever written. An unalienable right, coming from God, not man. I support religious freedom and civil liberties.
Balanced budget/U.S. debt: We have borrowed against ourselves to the point that the only way out is a severe shift in paradigms. We need to recruit into our army of fiscal conservatives, a policy of reducing federal programs. A real representative would have to have the mindset of one willing to take on the third house of lobbyists who trade in increasing the size of government. The best ways to lower our debt is to eliminate and or place federal programs belonging to states back upon the states’ plate of responsibility. We must get rid of our socialist federal mindset, of providing all things to all members of society.
Climate change: It should not surprise anyone that climate change has been occurring for centuries and centuries. As far as it being a threat to our world existence is a hoax. The cottage industries that have sprung up around the climate change hysteria is unbelievable. I support clean water, clean air, and the preservation of our precious natural gifts that have come from God. Fossil fuels are not the cause of natural disasters that have befallen our world. We can and should be stewards of our natural gifts from God, but I am not a believer that our world will end in 10 years. The recent fires for failure to thin the forests and clear-cut lumber has resulted in conflagrations in California. When PG&E had to cut power in this emergency, wind and solar as a back-up was not available. If the wind does not turn the turbines, and the sun doesn’t shine, the environmentalist culture is embarrassed. The incumbent is a strong advocate for these alternative energy sources and is opposed to fracking for gas. I support fracking.
Affordable housing: This is not an unalienable right as envisioned by our framers of the constitution. Socialism plays a big part in the hype that all citizens deserve an “affordable house.” Who sets the standards for what is affordable? We need to let the free market compete without government/socialism playing a part in providing housing. Everybody cannot afford to own a home. Why have we made this a right? Perhaps you rent until you save enough to buy a small home, then move up.