Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Jim Ridenour is running as a Republican for the 5th California Senate District seat currently held by State Sen. Cathleen Galgiani, who is terming out.
Why are you running for State Senate?
I was born and raised in the Central Valley, and I know the issues here that people feel strongly about. As the mayor of Modesto for eight years, and the President of the League of Cities during that time, I learned how we can reach across the aisle and make real progress. We need balance, pragmatism, and no more partisanship. If elected, I will fight to defeat COVID-19 and get us back to work, ensure public safety, and fight for our water to stay in the Central Valley.
What issues set you apart from your opponent?
As a state senator, I hope to fight for pragmatic solutions where possible, lower taxes and lower regulations where feasible, but most importantly, I will fight where my opponent has not. Susan Eggman said that California should “unify” and not “fight” over water rights. She flip-flopped on the Twin Tunnels, and while she’s now a strong advocate against, I know that our representation must be strong in its conviction and that water is worth fighting for, not the special interests.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Our number one priority should be defeating coronavirus so that we can safely open our economy and have our children in school. In addition, I plan to bring balance to the Senate and work with the Democrats to keep businesses in California, water in the Central Valley, and taxes and regulations to a minimum. With our budget being overrun with COVID-19 expenses, we will have to work extra hard to fix our deficit.
Do your support Prop. 15?
No.
Props. 17 and 18?
No.
Prop. 21?
No.
Prop. 22?
Yes.
Prop. 25?
No.
Your thoughts on:
Police reform: I stand with the police, and believe that we should hold bad police officers accountable. We should thank and appreciate those with good hearts and intentions who risk their lives every day.
Civil rights/racial equality: Our society is one founded in words upon the belief that all men are created equal. We must honor these words by living this way in practice, for those of all races, genders, and beliefs. I live by these values, I will serve with these values in mind.
Homelessness: During my time as mayor I worked with local charities in order to clean up homelessness in our downtown area. Homelessness can be best addressed through mindful policy and cooperation.
Affordable housing: Affordable housing can be attained by reducing taxes and regulations on our housing markets and construction, increasing the economic incentive for contractors to build housing for our housing crisis.
Cost of higher education: Higher education when I grew up was far more accessible than it is today. We should consider all ways to reduce the cost for higher public education. We must support trade schools and vocational training.
Economic development/job creation: We must focus on our rebound from COVID by propping up our small businesses with decreased taxes and regulations. On top of this, we will have to fight to keep jobs and businesses in California, not like we did with our vote on the gig economy.
Contract workers/employment status: Contract workers have an important role in California. I took an Uber with a gentleman who explained that being a single father, he could never work a regular 40-hour work schedule. Being able to work when he was able and stay home whenever he needed to tend to his children enabled him. We cannot export these kinds of jobs.
Taxes: California taxes have reached a point where it becomes unlivable for small business owners, difficult to recruit skilled out-of-state individuals, and grow businesses from their small shops into larger corporations. Cost of living in California exceeds the feasible salaries that businesses can provide their employees. This must come to an end.
State’s role in educational curriculum: Educational curriculum impacts our youth in the most important way, and I strongly believe that we must set forth, as a state, aggressive goals to reduce crime and homelessness through more engaging curriculum. This means an increase in vocational education options and appropriate concurring curriculum and requirements.
Government accountability/transparency: As a mayor, I had a very strong and good relationship with my local newspaper and allowed for a good and easy flow of information. Keeping our public informed is of the utmost importance, especially in a climate like this. Our media is an important part of transparency.
Climate change policy: Climate change is a real problem which we must address. Many Democrats support subsidies for green energy and companies, as a Republican I feel comfortable working with Democrats to secure a green planet and clean air for future generations of Californians. In regards the fires ravaging our state, we must improve our forest management so that we can better control these fires when they occur.