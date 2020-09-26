GALT — Two seats are in play on the Galt Joint Union High School District’s Board of Education, and both incumbents are hoping to retain their positions for another four years.
Daniel Denier, the board’s current president, is up for re-election for the first time, and said he is running to ensure the district remains the award-winning agency it has become in recent years.
“I believe that I have helped to bring a level of courtesy, respect and professionalism to the board,” Denier said. “I have served as board president during the last two years and have worked closely with our superintendent to bring stability and leadership to our district.”
If elected again, Denier said he will work with district staff and parents to help students return to campus as soon as it can be done safely and responsibly. He would also like to focus on improving education for the district’s homeless students, as well as urge the board and district to communicate more effectively with parents.
A Yolo County Sheriff’s Department correctional officer, Denier was born and raised in Galt, graduating from Galt High School in 1993 and attending Feather River College in Quincy to begin his career in law enforcement.
Along with serving on the GJUHSD board, Denier is a former member of the Galt Historical Preservation Committee and the Galt Schools Joint Powers Authority board, and has served as vice president of the Yolo County Correctional Officers Association.
Terry Parker Owning has been on the board since 2006 with a two-year break from 2010 to 2012, and said she has learned a lot in those 12 years.
“I bring with me knowledge of history, fiscal accountability, teamwork and the absolute focus on our kids,” she said. “A board member must not come on the board with an agenda but should come on the board to serve all of our students equally. I feel this board works closely with our teachers and staff to educate our students, always looking to improve and researching endlessly to bringing more opportunities to our district.”
Rather than discuss what she hopes to accomplish in the future if she is re-elected, Parker highlighted some of the board’s accomplishments while she has been a trustee.
Those include building new stadiums at Galt and Liberty Ranch high schools, a new two-story science building at Galt, and providing all students with take-home laptops and hotspots during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Born in Lodi, Parker grew up in Galt, graduating from Galt High in 1982 and earning a bachelor’s degree in communications from California State University, Chico, with minors in marketing, tourism and computer science. She has been a real estate broker since 1988, and currently owns Parker Realty on Industrial Drive.
Parker volunteered and fundraised to help pass Measure E in 2016, a $36 million bond for the upgrade and construction of school facilities, as well as Measure R in 2008 to help hire school resource officers. She has also volunteered with boosters clubs, 4-H, FFA and the Kiwanis Club, along with various school clubs and classes.
This race’s challenger will most likely be a familiar face to the GJUHSD, as Patrick Maple served on the board from 2014 to 2018.
Maple said he brings outside-the-box thinking back to the high school board.
“(I’m running) to add diversity and the experience of the outside world of education,” he said. “Not every child wants to go to college. There are many skill based jobs available to graduates of high school, in construction, business, medicines, mechanics, technology and computer services. Well paying jobs. I want to bring these types of education into the realm or student reality.”
Maple said his election to the board will not be about what he can accomplish, but what he can help students do to obtain successful careers.
Born in Woodbridge, Maple graduated from Lodi High School in 1969, attended the University of Arkansas and joined the U.S. Army, becoming a nuclear weapons division sergeant. He holds a master’s degree in speech communication from California State University, Sacramento.
Maple has been a Galt resident for more than 40 years and has been a contractor for 37. Along with serving on the GJUHSD board, Maple has also served on the Arcohe Union School District Board of Education.