Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Incumbent Gary Knackstedt is running to continue representing Lodi Unified School District Area 2.
Why are you running for school board?
LUSD school board service is an extension to my entire professional career in education for the students in LUSD.
Why are you the best candidate for the seat?
I have real world experience in the classroom, athletic fields, administration and as a Lodi school board member. I have served both as vice president and president of the board. Education is my passion, not a stepping stone to some other political office.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
The COVID pandemic is no one's fault. Distant learning is a temporary reality for all schools. I want to help get our kids back into classrooms, on the playing fields, in the band room, theaters, labs, shops, and all of the opportunities we offer kids as fast and as safely as possible.
How can Lodi Unified School District better serve the community?
In addition to providing free and reduced meal service to eligible students, Wi-Fi hotspots, Chromebooks for all students, along with an excellent education experience, LUSD is a great place to work. LUSD was recently named by Forbes as a top employer in California. Many of the 3,000 employees have worked for the district for decades making it a stable, strong organization.
Additional thoughts:
In addition to the high quality traditional educational instructions, Lodi USD offers many unique educational opportunities. The district offers a huge selection of career and technical education courses. CTE courses are offered on all high school campuses and our Lincoln Technical Academy. The district has recently started Valley Robotics Academy that teams up with Delta College. The board has pushed for multiple safety measures (fencing, gates, locks, cameras, etc) on all school campuses. Student and staff safety is one of my highest priorities. I am proud to be an influential part of the board that has been able to lead our district to be an education destination.