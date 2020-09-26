Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Terry Parker Owning is running to represent Galt Joint Union High School District.
Why are you running for school board?
I have been on the Galt Joint Union High School Board since 2006. I took a two-year break from 2010-2012. This will be my fourth term. Following college, I went to work for a large company in the Bay Area but found I missed my hometown and family. In 1987, I moved back and substitute taught while I went back to school to get my real estate broker license. I really enjoyed working with students. My respect for teachers, administration, cafeteria, janitorial, maintenance and bus drivers grew tremendously. It really takes a team of caring individuals to successfully educate our kids. Each one of these individuals touch our students’ lives and it is important we have the right people in place. This is where my passion to give back to my community through volunteering anytime I could for our school districts. It increased when I had children of my own. I have volunteered and raised funds for many student-based projects including Measure E and R (schools bonds), school resource officer, Booster’s Club, FFA, 4-H, Kiwanis, school clubs, classes, etc.
Why are you the best candidate?
I have learned so much in my 12 years of being on the board. I bring with me knowledge of history, fiscal accountability, teamwork and the absolute focus on our kids. A board member must not come on the board with an agenda but should come on the board to serve all of our students equally. I feel this board works closely with our teachers and staff to educate our students, always looking to improve and researching endlessly to bringing more opportunities to our district. This is clear when you look at all we have accomplished. Bond monies enabled us to put new stadiums for Galt and Liberty Ranch high schools, a new two-story, state-of-the-art science building for Galt High and much needed updating. We are now able to provide all of our students with laptops to take home and hotspots for those who need it. Underway and due for November/December completion: Measure E and CTE Grant-funded replacement of old ag storage and staging facility, and the addition of two new as classrooms and bathrooms in the renovated ag complex at Galt High School.
Other thoughts:
It has been a banner year for college prep, including sending a Liberty Ranch student to Harvard University and a Galt High School Student to West Point. Two recently graduated Galt High School FFA students were elected as state FFA Officers for the 2020-2021 school year. We were selected as College Board AP District Hall of Fame for 2020, selected as College Board AP District of the Year from the HOF list, one of three districts selected in North America (U.S. and Canada) as the small school district selection, One of only seven California school districts selected in the 10 years of the DOY Award and Parli-Pro State champions.