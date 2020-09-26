Editor's note: We sent candidates running for local offices a questionnaire, asking them to share their views and goals with our readers. Pat Maple is running to represent Galt Joint Union High School District.
Why are you running for school board?
To add diversity and the experience of the outside world of education. Not every child wants to go to college. There are many skill-based jobs available to graduates of high school, in construction, business, medicines, mechanics, technology and computer services. Well paying jobs. I want to bring these types of education into the realm or student reality.
Why are you the best candidate?
Outside experience. I am an outside-of-the-box person. In my 18 years of board experiences my position on issues/needs garnered nearly $13 million in grants from the state to build Estrellita and with the backing of the Superintendent Jack Hansen, the Arcohe Middle School. We were able to build Liberty Ranch High School, and refurbish/rebuild much of Galt High School, with the help of my leadership and skills in community funding. As such, the houses on the west side of Galt saw their values increase dramatically from 15% to 25% with the passing of the latest bond.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
I don’t believe it is what I can accomplish. I believe it is what can I do to help the students realize what is out there for them to accomplish? What do they also need skills in besides those for a job? Like banking, taxes, law, freedom, voting, cooking, self-reliance, child rearing, contracts, loans and agreements with others. Financial independence and knowledge. How to be a father or mother.
How can Galt Joint Union High School District better serve the community?
Give back the value of what they paid for. Three new schools. How? Treat them with respect, reverence and an open door. Our children need to walk away from their graduations with the knowledge that someone cared about them.
Your thoughts on:
Education inequality: What is equal? If a child does not have access to information then that should be addressed and possibly taken care of by the school. The information that is available to the community and students is tremendous. Want to know? Look it up! Students need to contribute to their future as well by participating in the process through student-needs study groups and budget classes.
Student-teacher ratio: Depends upon the class/course and the abilities/interests of the students. Each subject should have levels of study as well. Higher-level students should be recruited and trained to help with struggling students and act as pseudo teachers (With graduation credits awarded to them).
Local Control and Accountability Plan expenditures/transparency: Around 87% of the school budget is already accounted for in everyday expenses with the remaining $3.4 million to be allocated as directed by needs and wants of the district and the community. If the people of the community wish to participate and be vocal, we should listen and have the necessary dialogue.
School safety and security: Classrooms and especially portables should all have two doors, bullet proof one-way glass and door security. Each school needs to have a “listener,” someone whom students will trust and go to when in fear, being bullied, harassed, sexually assaulted or when confronted with issues foreign to them.
Sexual education curriculum: I graduated in 1969, students were doing the same then sexually as they are now. In 2018, 17% of births in the U.S. were to 15-17 year olds. The hazards are not being emphasized as much or enough. Most studies say it is not needed or wanted and often goes too far. A vast majority of parents do not want it taught in schools. In the past 25 years the problem has not gotten any better. Time to take a closer look.
Trade schools: Absolutely. As I said above. In school and outside. Many local businesses can be used as classrooms and learning centers. As our society grows older so do our workers. Like any good piece of equipment people wear out and eventually leave the workforce. Jobs become available. Jobs like engineers, carpenters, electricians, AC/heating, equipment operators, plumbers, railroaders, road construction, computer techs, painters and many other jobs or entrepreneurships. The creation of jobs extends the creation of success.
Technology in education: Changes every day. There should be a baseline. Just like phones, where do we stop? Possibly have a course in technology much like we do in engineering. In reality we should be putting education into technology with a clear future for employment.
Charter schools: Maybe, with the right emphasis. I am however reluctant to vote in favor of them. I have seen too many that want to divide the community and schools instead of joining in to improve the existing courses or seeking to add some different teaching venues within the schools. What in general is a drain on the district budgets, does not achieve that much different of results.
School discipline: Does it work without support from home? No. I have often said that there should be a mandatory meeting of/for parents to explain the conditions of attending the schools. If parents were told beforehand and understood the necessities and responsibilities of their participation we would not have the dilemmas and drama showing up. I believe this could/should be done on a large-scale basis and parents would be asked to sign a pledge to follow the rules.
Accountability to taxpayers: Absolutely. However the parents and community need to take an active and partial say in what and why. As they did when they passed the two bonds ($124,000,000). I was able to garner extra monies, why are we not looking for ways to better spend it?