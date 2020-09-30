WOODBRIDGE — For the past few years, Woodbridge Rural Fire Protection District has considered pursuing a parcel tax measure on an election ballot to keep its four stations operating at full capacity, but none was ever placed on a ballot.
But on Nov. 3, the district will be asking Woodbridge residents to vote on Measure U, aimed at raising $1.2 million annually.
The measure needs 66.7% of voters — two-thirds — who cast ballots to vote in favor of the tax.
If approved, structures on improved properties in the 198-square-mile area it serves will be taxed 8 cents per square foot, while unimproved properties will be taxed a flat $45.
The tax would be implemented in the 2021-22 fiscal year and continue annually until repealed by voters, according to an impartial analysis provided by San Joaquin County Counsel.
Woodbridge Fire serves the communities of Woodbridge, Acampo, Collierville, Forest Lake and Tower Park, and responds to some 2,000 emergency calls a year.
The district said limited funding from basic county and state property taxes, along with rising expenditures and additional responsibilities has hindered its ability to keep all four of its station operating at full capacity.
For example, the district stated in its Measure U FAQs that Station 72 at West Lane and Armstrong Road was closed 42% of the time in 2019.
In addition, budget constraints have forced the district to lose firefighter positions and not replace them, while equipment is typically used beyond its life cycle and fire trucks are often down for repairs. Some of the equipment used is so old it no longer meets safety standards, the district said.
Measure U, the district said, will keep all four stations open, protect rapid response times for fire and medical services, maintain emergency personnel services, upgrade equipment and facilities, and restore and retain firefighter and emergency medical positions.
Fire Chief Darin Downey was unavailable for comment.
In 2018, the district considered placing a similar tax measure on the ballot, but ultimately nixed the idea after a budget adjustment provided $427,000 in its general fund.
The district’s board of directors believed it would not secure the two-thirds of voters needed to pass a special tax after the budget adjustment was announced.
That measure proposed placing a tax of $.035 per square foot on all land under roof lines including buildings, covered areas without walls and more, as well as a flat rate of $50 per year on parcels without buildings.
For more information about Measure U, visit www.woodbridgefire.org, email diana.tidwell@woodbridgefire.org, or call 209-369-1945.